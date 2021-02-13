Jake O’Neil had a career-high 29 points and added 12 rebounds and six assists as the College of Idaho men’s basketball team closed the regular season with a 107-71 win against Multnomah on Saturday.
The Yotes (7-7) had their highest offensive output of the season thanks to 14 3-point field goals and a 57.4 percent shooting percentage.
Derek Wadsworth hit five of those 3-pointers, and also had a career-high with 15 points. Otto Taylor hit four 3-pointers and hit his season-high with 18 points. Charles Elzie finished with 12 points while Connor Desaulniers pulled down seven rebounds.
The College of Idaho will face in-state rival Lewis-Clark State in a best-of-three Cascade Conference Championship series to determine which team will get the league’s automatic bid to the NAIA Tournament. The two teams were scheduled to play twice this season, but both games were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Game 1 of the series is scheduled for Thursday in Lewiston, while Game 2 will be Feb. 21. If necessary, Game 3 will be Feb. 27, with a coin toss deciding which school will host the decisive game.
PREP ROUNDUP
BOYS BASKETBALL
KUNA 54, CENTENNIAL 48: Sean Austin put in 29 points, pulled down eight rebounds and dished out five assists as Kuna kept its season alive with a win in a 5A District III play-in game.
The Kavemen (4-9) will face top-seeded Rocky Mountain in the district tournament opening round on Tuesday.
Gavin Gordon had 10 points and seven rebounds for Kuna.
Lukas Broadsword had a double-double for the Patriots (6-7).
TIMBERLINE 46, CAPITAL 30: Cooper Lumsden had 12 points, while Wade Zimmer and Blake Kiesau both added nine points as Timberline advanced in a 5A District III play-in game.
Timberline advances to play Eagle on Tuesday.
Nate Cherry had 11 points for Capital (0-10).