The College of Idaho football season is officially over.
Despite earning a share of the Frontier Conference title, the Yotes were not awarded an at-large berth to the NAIA Playoffs and end the COVID-19 shortened season at 3-1.
A selection committee selected Northwestern (Iowa), Dordt (Iowa), Georgetown (Ky.) and Marian (Ind.) as the four at-large teams joining the 12 automatic qualifiers. Dordt was ranked No. 18 in the NAIA Top 25, which was released Sunday, three spots behind the College of Idaho, which was ranked No. 15.
The Yotes had a chance to clinch the Frontier Conference’s automatic bid to the tournament on Saturday, but the Yotes lost to Carroll 28-19 in Helena, Mont. This forced a three-way tie between the Yotes, the Fighting Saints and Eastern Oregon. Carroll won the tiebreaker, and the automatic bid, thanks to fewest points allowed during the conference season.
The Fighting Saints earned the No. 16 seed and will face top seed and defending national champion Morningside (Iowa) in the first round of the tournament.
YOTES SOCCER TO FACE CENTRAL METHODIST IN FIRST ROUND
The College of Idaho women’s soccer team will face Central Methodist in the first round of the NAIA Tournament.
The Yotes are the No. 4 seed in the Marion (Ind.) Bracket and will face the top-seeded Eagles at 2 p.m. MDT on Thursday. No. 2 seed, and bracket host, Indiana Wesleyan and No. 3 seed Georgia Gwinnett play in the other game first-round game in that bracket. The winners will meet Saturday for a chance to advance to the tournament’s final site, which will take place April 27-May 3 in Foley, Alabama.
It will be the first NAIA tournament appearance in program history for the Yotes, who finished the regular season with a 8-3-2 record and a Cascade Conference East Division title.
YOTES BASEBALL SPLITS WITH EASTERN OREGON
Wyatt Hankard worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the eighth, helping The College of Idaho take the opener of Sunday's doubleheader with Eastern Oregon at Optimist Field.
C of I was unable to complete the 4-game sweep, as EOU outlasted the Yotes, 6-4, in the series finale.
Summoned from the pen for a second-straight day, Hankard entered the game after EOU (4-20, 4-16 CCC) had trimmed the Yotes lead to 6-5 – but got Blake Loftus to pop out to right, with Jonah Hultberg throwing Juan Guardado out at the plate to complete a double play.
Two pitches later, Adrian Roa tried to score on a wild pitch, but Dillon Danner flipped to Hankard at the plate for the third out to end the rally.
Hankard then worked around three ninth inning walks, striking out Guardado to end the game.
The Yotes (18-21, 10-14) return to Wolfe Field to close out their home schedule, hosting Oregon Tech in a 4-game series starting Friday.
FOUR BRONCOS EARN VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE HONORS
Four Boise State volleyball players were among those recognized Monday by the Mountain West Conference. Jessica Donahue, Lauren Ohlinger and Danielle Boss all received All-MW honors, while Annie Kaminski was named the Mountain West Newcomer of the Year.
This marks the seventh-consecutive year that the Broncos have had at least three players honored with postseason Mountain West awards.