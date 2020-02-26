The nation’s No. 1-ranked NAIA Division II team cruised in a Cascade Conference Tournament opener Wednesday.
Top-seeded College of Idaho turned back visiting eight-seeded Corban University 85-67 in a Cascade Conference quarterfinal.
The Yotes (28-3), who received all 12 first-place votes earlier in the day to remained No. 1 in the national poll, play host to fifth-seed Eastern Oregon (17-13) in a semifinal on Saturday.
Eastern Oregon eliminated No. 4-seed Northwest (18-12) 60-56 in another quarterfinal Wednesday.
Ricardo Time led the Yotes with 15 points and five rebounds, Connor Desaulniers had 10 points and 13 rebounds and Ivory Miles-Williams added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Time scored 11 points in the second half.
Talon Pinckney added nine points, five assists and five steals.
“We did a nice job getting out to a quick start, which we’ve done the last couple of games,” Yotes coach Colby Blaine said.
It was the Yotes’ 22nd straight victory.
Blaine said he was pleased with how well his team responded to Corban’s physicality.
“I thought we matched their (physicality),” Blaine said. “Corban is super physical and we were able to outrebound them by 10.”
The Yotes pushed the tempo most of the game.
“We picked up the pace a little harder and pushed the ball a little harder in transition,” Blaine said. “We’re extremely deep and in great shape, so we’re trying to push the ball as much as we can.”
Corban ended its season at 13-18.
BOYS BASKETBALL
EAGLE 68, TIMBERLINE 46: The Mustangs (15-8) used a big third quarter to pull away from the Wolves (9-15) in a 5A District III Tournament game.
The Mustangs earned a state berth. Eagle outscored Timberline 25-12 in the third quarter.
Tanner Hayhurst led Eagle with 24 points and seven rebounds and Jaden Carter had 16 points.
Timberline meets Boise in a loser-out game tonight. The winner advances to a play-in game Saturday to decide a state berth.
Cooper Lumsden led Timberline with 11 points and four rebounds.
MERIDIAN 62, BOISE 58: The Warriors (20-4) edged the Brave (13-11) in a 5A District III Tournament game.
Meridian earned a state berth.
BISHOP KELLY 84, NAMPA 50: The Knights (16-8) handled the Bulldogs (15-9) in a 4A District III Tournament loser-out game.
VALLIVUE 61, CALDWELL 57: The Falcons (13-11) edged the Cougars (6-17) in a 4A District III Tournament loser-out game.
Mike Fitts led Vallivue with 13 points.
Vallivue meets Bishop Kelly tonight in a loser-out game at Kuna. The winner advances to a play-in game on Saturday to decide a state berth.
WILDER 38, VICTORY CHARTER 34: The Wildcats (18-5) topped the Vipers (10-11) in a 1A Division I District III Tournament loser-out game.