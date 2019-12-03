College of Idaho offensive lineman Josh Brown is going to the Rose Bowl.
Brown has accepted an invitation to play in the NFL Player's Association's Collegiate Bowl the game announced on Tuesday. Brown will play on a team coached by a former NFL coach, either Hue Jackson or Marvin Lewis on Jan. 18 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.
Brown was a four-year starter on the Yotes' offensive line, leading the College of Idaho to the NAIA quarterfinals, where they lost 14-6 to Grand View (Iowa) on Saturday.
Brown's 6-foot-7, 305-pound frame attracted NFL Scouts out to Simplot Stadium throughout the season. If he gets to the NFL, he would be the first Yote to play in the league since R.C. Owens, who played for the College of Idaho from 1952-56.
NNU WOMEN'S HOOPS ANNOUNCE RECRUITING CLASS: The Northwest Nazarene women's basketball team announced three new players for its 2020-21 recruiting class on Tuesday.
Included in the class is Eagle High guard Analynn Bohner, who Nighthawks coach Steve Steele called a “knockdown shooter and quick learner” in a release. She has attended Northwest Nazarene's Elite Camp the last two years.
Joining Bohner are Teegan Thurman, a forward from Techachapi, California and Bailey Dickerson, a forward from Bend, Oregon. Both Thurman and Dickerson averaged double-doubles as juniors.
PREP ROUNDUP
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 58, SKYVIEW 39: Makayla DeBry had 15 points, while Jada Reed scored 11, as Rocky Mountain won in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Tauila Nawahine had 10 points for the Grizzlies (2-3, 2-3).
Jayden Glaze had 14 points for the Hawks (0-5, 0-5).
NAMPA 38, VALLIVUE 31: Audrah Radford scored 11 and Piper Curry added seven points as Nampa won in 4A SIC play.
Madison Oswald and Ashlyn Nichols both had six points for the Bulldogs (2-2, 2-1).
MIDDLETON 67, RIDGEVUE 29: Zoey Moore had 12 points, while Ashley Campbell and Macy Mcpherson both scored 11 as Middleton rolled to a 4A Southern Idaho Conference victory.
Alexia Corona led Ridgevue with nine points.
MELBA 51, FRUITLAND 38: Kate Clark had 12 points and four steals, while Kendall Clark had nine points and 14 rebounds as Melba won in nonconference action.
Abby Smith had seven points for Fruitland.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 57, PARMA 41: Ellie Fraas had 19 points and Anna Veek scored 14 as Cole Valley handed Parma its first loss of the season.
Desiree Kingery had 10 points for the Chargers (3-1).
Adyson Harris had 16 points for Parma (3-1) in the loss, while Grace Jackson scored 14.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 70, GEM STATE 8: Kylin Olsen scored 15 points and Kylah Fillmore added 13 as Greenleaf Friends rolled to a victory.
Madison Perkins had six points for Gem State.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BORAH 59, CAPITAL 38: Austin Bolt had 25 points and 13 rebounds as the defending 5A State champions won in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Isaac Dewberry added 11 points for the Lions.
Nate Cherry led Capital with 11 points.
CENTENNIAL 53, TIMBERLINE 38: Lukas Broadsword had 16 points, while Luke Schabot scored 14 as Centennial won in 5A SIC play.
Garrett Long had 14 points for Timberline in the loss.
EAGLE 75, SKYVIEW 66: Tanner Hayhurst had a huge game, scoring 30 points and pulling down 16 rebounds as Eagle rolled to a 5A SIC victory.
Gage Jones had 15 points for the Mustangs, while Donovan Jones scored 10.
Nathan Vasquez had 27 points for Skyview in the loss.
MIDDLETON 49, VALLIVUE 36: Tyler Robinett had 13 points and 15 rebounds, leading Middleton to a 4A Southern Idaho Conference victory.
Jakin Calhoun led Vallivue to nine points in the victory.
MELBA 59, WEISER 48: Michael Huntsman scored 13 points and added six rebounds, while Easton Bunnell scored 10 points to go with six rebounds as Melba won in nonconference action.
Ande Jensen scored 16 points for Weiser.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 62, FILER 42: Rusty Vander Woude had 22 points to lead Nampa Christian to the victory.
MARSING 47, LIBERTY CHARTER 35: Merrick Hall had 19 points, leading Marsing to a nonconference victory.
Dionicio Elton led Liberty Charter with 17 points.
WILDER 57, COMPASS CHARTER 27: Jonathan Mendoza had 13 points for Wilder, while Diego Rodriguez scored 12.
Logan Clark led Compass Charter with 13 points.