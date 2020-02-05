The Vallivue boys basketball team held on for victory Wednesday night.
The Falcons held off Ridgevue 51-47 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Trace Hanson led Vallivue (8-9, 6-6) with 10 points and three rebounds.
BISHOP KELLY 58, KUNA 57: The Knights (10-6, 8-3) rallied to knock off the Kavemen (13-4, 10-2) in a 4A SIC game.
Nick Wolter led Bishop Kelly with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Sean Austin led Kuna with 12 points and five rebounds.
TIMBERLINE 52, SKYVIEW 47: The Wolves (7-12, 6-10) made a first-half lead hold up against the Hawks (3-15, 2-14) in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Jake Stranzl led Timberline with 16 points and Cooper Lumsden added 14.
Nathaniel Vasquez led Skyview with 16 points and four rebounds.
BOISE 64, EAGLE 59: The Brave (12-7, 9-7) topped the Mustangs (12-6, 10-6) in a 5A SIC game.
Tanner Hayhurst led Eagle with 25 points and Jordan Kemp added 18.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 45, McCALL-DONNELLY 40: The Chargers (8-9, 5-4) held off the Vandals (10-5, 5-5) in a 2A Western Idaho Conference game.
MELBA 60, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 55: The Mustangs (11-6, 4-5) stopped the Trojans (13-5, 5-4) in a 2A WIC game.
Caleb Fong led Melba with 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists and Trey Wilson had 12 points.
Rusty Vander Woude led Nampa Christian with 20 points.
LIBERTY CHARTER 53, WILDER 38: The Patriots got out to a 29-14 lead and the Wildcats couldn't recover.
Dionicio Elton led the Patriots with 17 points and Connor Gardner added 12.
WRESTLING
KUNA 69, EMMETT 10: The Kavemen cruised past the Huskies in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Preston Owens led Kuna, pinning his opponent in 29 seconds at 145 pounds.
But that wasn't the fastest Kuna pin. Michael Mitchell pinned in 22 seconds at 120.
NAMPA 49, MIDDLETON 18: The Bulldogs handled the Vikings in a 4A SIC match.
Peyton Munson led Nampa with a pin in 56 seconds at 113 pounds.
RIDGEVUE 47, TIMBERLINE 36: The Warhawks topped the Wolves in a nonleague match.
NEW PLYMOUTH 45, NYSSA (ORE.) 37: Hunter Beus led the Pilgrims to victory, pinning in 3:14 at 160 pounds.
COLLEGE
MEN'S BASKETBALL
YOTES WIN ON THE ROAD: College of Idaho handled Eastern Oregon 89-79 in La Grande, Oregon.
The second-ranked Yotes (23-3, 16-0) got a season-high 22 points from Jalen Galloway, 12 from Jake Bruner and Charles Elzie and 11 from Nate Bruneel.
The win extended the Yotes' winning streak to 17. College of Idaho shot 60 percent from the field.
NNU ANNOUNCES SIGNING: Northwest Nazarene received a national letter of intent from Kyle Gruhler from Vancouver, Washington.
Gruhler, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound wing, has put up stellar numbers this year. He is averaging 20.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season while shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
YOTES FALL ON ROAD: Eastern Oregon opened a 44-34 lead by halftime in a 78-68 victory over visiting College of Idaho in a Cascade Conference game.
Mackenzie Royce-Radford led the Yotes (10-15, 8-8) with 17 points and five assists and Lexi Mitchell also had 17 points to go with six rebounds.
Jane Nelson led Eastern Oregon (17-7, 11-3) with 17 points.