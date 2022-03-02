The College of Idaho men’s basketball team took home three major awards as the Cascade Conference office unveiled the 2021-22 All-conference honors.
Guard Ricardo Time was named Player of the Year, forward Drew Wyman was named Freshman of the Year, while Colby Blaine was named Coach of the Year. The trio were instrumental in helping the Coyotes win both the league’s regular-season and tournament titles and earn a bid to the NAIA National Championships.
Both Time and Wyman were selected to the All-CCC Team, while Jake O’Neil was named an honorable mention pick.
Time becomes the seventh Coyote to earn Cascade Conference Player of the Year honors, joining Kade Wilson (1995), Jimmy Kolyszko (1996), Shermon Ewell (2000), Tom Perkes (2004), Josh Wilson (2015) and Aziz Leeks (2018). The senior, from Palm Beach, Fla., has led C of I in scoring throughout the season — averaging 13 points and four rebounds per game, while making a team-high 62 3-point baskets. It marks the second-straight season he has earned All-CCC honors.
Wyman had a breakout rookie campaign with the Yotes, averaging 11 points and four rebounds. He ranked second among all CCC freshmen in scoring average, with the Great Falls product the lone true freshman on the All-CCC team.
Blaine earns the Coach of the Year for the second time, having won the award, along with the NAIA National Coach of the Year honor in 2020. He joins his predecessor, Scott Garson, as the only 2-time winners of the CCC award in program history. Blaine heads into the March 11 Opening Round game with a 99-22 all-time record.
O’Neil had a huge second half of the season for the Coyotes and heads into the national tournament averaging 10 points and seven rebounds a game. The former Fruitland standout averaged 12 points and nine rebounds over the past 11 games, all C of I wins.
Other award winners include Newcomer of the Year, Phillip Malatare of Eastern Oregon and Defensive Player of the Year, Kaison Faust of Oregon Tech.
The Coyotes will learn the three teams that will join them in the Caldwell Bracket of the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Opening Round on Thursday afternoon. Games will be played in the J.A. Albertson Activities Center on March 11-12.
NNU MEN TO OPEN GNAC TOURNAMENT AGAINST ALASKA
The Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball team will face Alaska in today’s GNAC Tournament quarterfinal game.
The No. 10-seeded Nanooks advanced to face the No. 2 Nighthawks by beating Simon Fraser 91-83 in overtime in Wednesday’s first round game.
Shadeed Shabazz had 41 points for Alaska, one point shy of his own tournament record.