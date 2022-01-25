Sophia Glancey scored 19 points and the Timberline girls basketball team moved within one win of finishing with a perfect 5A Southern Idaho Conference record.
The Wolves (19-1, 15-0 SIC) close the regular season on Thursday at Meridian.
Audrey Taylor finished with 13 points in the win, while Piper Davis scored seven.
Ashley Banks led Boise (14-3, 11-3) with 13 points, while Ella Nelson and Avery Howell both scored 12.
OWYHEE 59, MOUNTAIN VIEW 53: Mikale Roy scored 20 points as Owyhee won in SIC play.
Josie Davis and Riley Beck both scored nine for the Storm (11-9, 9-6), while Halle Hanchett scored eight.
Demi Thompson led Mountain View (9-11, 7-8) with 21 points.
PARMA 63, PAYETTE 28: Austyn Harris had 21 points and seven rebounds as Parma won in 3A Snake River Valley Conference play.
Rylie Calkins had 12 points for the Panthers (11-9, 7-2 WIC), while Sidney Jackson scored 11.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 58, COMPASS CHARTER 9: Liberty Wiles had 11 points and six steals as Nampa Christian rolled to a 2A Western Idaho Conference win.
Grace Neidigh had nine points, nine rebounds and six steals for the Trojans (11-9, 6-5 WIC).
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 47, GEM STATE 8: Shae Olsen had 16 points in a 1A Western Idaho Conference victory.
Kloie Fillmore finished with eight points and eight rebounds for the Grizzlies.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BISHOP KELLY 63, RIDGEVUE 43: Tommy Hunter scored 15 points and Aidan McGarvin added 14 as Bishop Kelly (10-4, 6-1 4A SIC) won in SIC play.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
YOTES WOMEN FALL AT EASTERN OREGON: A quick start by Eastern Oregon was the difference Tuesday in a 62-47 win over the College of Idaho.
The Mountaineers (15-7, 12-2) won their seventh-straight game, despite a big night from C of I’s Sienna Riggle.
EOU jumped to a 12-2 lead just six minutes into the contest and pushed the margin to 25-8 at the seven-minute mark of the second quarter on a Sailor Liefke jumper. The Coyotes (13-9, 7-7) pulled within 27-15 following a Lexi Mitchell triple and a Taryn Riley jumper, but the hosts extended the margin to 33-19 at the half.
Riggle led the Coyotes with 18 points, adding seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Riley scored 10 with three assists and Mitchell posted seven points and seven rebounds.
The Yotes return to action this weekend for home dates against Corban and Bushnell.