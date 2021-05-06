It wouldn’t be the postseason without some excitement.
Tied at one through six innings of play, the Northwest Nazarene softball tea, walked off Western Oregon 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh to take its opening game of the GNAC Championships on Thursday in Monmouth, Oregon.
The top-seeded Nighthawks (29-10) got the lead runner on in the inning on a Tori Hensley single to right. She advanced to second on a wild pitch, and Abigail Gagnon bunted her over to third to put the winning run 60 feet from home.
On an 0-1 count, Madison Strickler was the hero, winning the game with a single to left to score Hensley.
NNU advances to play No. 2 seed Western Washington this morning at 10:30 MDT. The winner advances to Saturday’s championship final.
Western Oregon got the first run of the game off of NNU starter Sidney Booth, as Chandler Bishop hit a solo homer in the top of the second.
Booth, the recently named GNAC Pitcher of the Year, settled down from there, though, and would throw a complete game with just the one run allowed on four hits, striking out eight, to improve to 14-2 on the year.
NNU’s first run came in the bottom of the third, as Strickler led off the inning with a single and eventually came around to score on a single from Ivy Hommel.
Strickler and Hommel combined for four of NNU’s six hits, each recording two along with an RBI.
YOTES OPEN TOURNAMENT
The College of Idaho softball team opens the Cascade Conference Tournament today Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon.
The second-seeded Yotes (35-14) meet the winner of the Oregon Tech (38-8)/Warner Pacific (19-23) game, which is earlier at 12:30 p.m. MDT. The Yotes play at 5:30.
Play continues Saturday with the championship game on Sunday.
Top-seeded Southern Oregon (45-3) is ranked No. 1 in the NAIA Top-25 Coaches Poll. Southern Oregon has already secured a spot in the NAIA National Championships by winning the regular season title.
The winner of the Cascade Conference Tournament will secure a national berth. If Southern Oregon wins, the tourney runner-up earns an automatic bid.
It’s the Yotes’ eighth postseason appearance in the 20-year history of the program.
Third baseman Trystin Crofts is coming off a hot week. She was named the Cascade Conference playoer of the week on Monday, the second time this season. The senior from Tooele, Utah, had a record-breaking weekend in a three-game series sweep of Warner Pacific.
In addition to setting the program record for hits in a career (219), she also broke the career mark for triples (13). She tied the career RBI record (138). She was 8 for 13 with six runs scored in the series.
YOTES SIGN PLAYERS
The College of Idaho men’s soccer team announced the signing of 11 student-athletes.
The diverse group includes six freshmen and five transfers, with six players coming from outside the U.S. and three players from the Treasure Valley.
The local products are J.J. Osuna, Baylor Eller and Koyote Zimmerman. They played club together for the Boise Timbers.
Osuna and Eller were teammates at Vallivue, leading the Falcons to the 4A state title last fall. Osuna, a formward, led Vallivue with 16 goals and 13 assists as a senior, and Eller, a midfielder, had three goals and six assists.
Zimmerman, a defender, is from Capital High where he was a three time All-5A Southern Idaho Conference pick.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
BORAH 6, CENTENNIAL 4: The Lions held off a Patriots rally in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Kaitlyn Davis went 2 for 3 with two RBI to lead Borah and Kiana Carr, Rylee Nelson and Abigail Gardner each were 2 for 3 with a RBI.