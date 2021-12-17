Johnny Radford scored a career-high 21 points off the bench lifting the College of Idaho men’s basketball team to a 93-79 victory over Walla Walla University on Friday.
Radford was key in a pair of big runs for the College of Idaho (9-3, 3-1 Cascade Conference), canning three consecutive 3-pointers in a 9-0 first half run that gave the hosts a 44-26 lead — adding a baseline jumper and a steal that led to a 3-point play after WWU (1-9, 0-4) had cut the margin to two early in the second half.
The College of Idaho made 52-percent of their field goals on the day (33-of-63), including a season-best 10 3-pointers.
The Wolves rode a 24-point afternoon from Zayne Browning to stay in the game — as consecutive buckets from Browning gave WWU their lone lead at 10-9 — and adding a driving lay-up, part of a 10-2 run that cut the margin to 56-54 at the 14-minute mark.
Andrew Vaughan his third 3-pointer of the game to get WWU within 72-67 with six minutes to play, but Ricardo Time converted jumper and Radford drained a long triple to push the lead to 10 — a margin that would extend to 84-70 on a Tyler Robinett trey.
Time scored a season-high 19 points — including four 3-pointers — with Robinett scoring a career-high 16 points and seven rebounds. Drew Wyman added 13 points, with Caden Handran posting four points, five rebounds and seven assists.
RIGGLE LEADS YOTE WOMEN TO WIN
Led by a double-double from Sienna Riggle, the College of Idaho women’s basketball team handled Walla Walla 70-47 on Friday afternoon.
Riggle dominated the interior for the Yotes (8-4, 2-2 CCC), racking up 22 points and hauling down 15 rebounds, tying a career-high. In addition to the double-double, she also rejected four shots, playing a critical role underneath the basket defensively. Riggle went 9-for-11 from the field in an efficient performance from the floor.
C of I raced out to a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game and never trailed, with the 23-point margin of victory also serving as the largest advantage of the day for the Yotes.
Lexi Mitchell joined Riggle in double-digits with 11 points and eight rebounds. Allie Cannon made a positive impact out of the starting rotation with seven points, nine rebounds and a pair of steals in 34 minutes of action.
Jada Reed hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter on the way to eight points for the sophomore on the day. Kaylee Krusemark contributed nine points.
NNU WOMEN ROLL PAST LINCOLN
Teagan Thurman had a huge game with 21 points and 16 rebounds as the Northwest Nazarene women’s basketball team beat Lincoln 99-47.
The Nighthawks (8-3) jumped out to a 23-11 lead in the first quarter and had a 50-21 lead at halftime, keeping a comfortable distance ahead of the Lions.
Ashlynn Sylve and Kate Clark both scored 13 for the Nighthawks, while Erin Jenkins and Analynn Bohner both finished with 10 points.
YOTES’ TAESON HARDIN A FIRST-TEAM AP ALL-AMERICAN
College of Idaho safety Taeson Hardin was honored Friday as a first-team Associated Press NAIA Football All-American.
The senior, from Oak Harbor, Wash., is a 3-time All-Frontier Conference selection and was named a 2020 first-team AFCA NAIA All-American.
Hardin finished the season with a career-high 77 tackles and 16 passes defended, adding two interceptions and three forced fumbles, helping a Coyote defense that led the Frontier Conference in total defense.
He joins Kyle Mitchell (2019), Josh Brown (2019) and Nate Moore (2017), R.C. Owens (1954), Normal Hayes (1953) and Tom Winbigler (1948) as Yotes named AP All-Americans.
STEELHEADS WIN LATE
Shawn McBride broke a tie with under five minutes left in the game and Idaho added a pair of empty netters as the Idaho Steelheads beat the Rapid City Rush 5-3.
Luc Brown had a first-period goal to give Idaho a 1-0 lead and Will Merchant made it 2-1 before McBride scored the game-winner and Colby McAuley and A.J. White added empty netters.
Jake Kupsky stopped 24 of 26 shots he faced.
PREP ROUDUP
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 52, MOUNTAIN VIEW 23: Audrey Taylor scored 21 points as Timberline stayed unbeaten by beating the two-time defending 5A state champions.
Sophia Glancey had 14 points for the Wolves (10-0, 8-0 5A Southern Idaho Conference).
Timberline jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter, then shut out the Mavericks in the second quarter, taking a 26-6 lead into halftime.
Natalie Oyler led Mountain View (7-3, 5-3) with seven points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 65, SKYVIEW 53: Taeshaun Reese had 17 points for Rocky Mountain in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference win.
Sean Murphy led Skyview with 10 points.
LAKE CITY 47, TIMBERLINE 38: Wade Zenner had 15 points, but it was not enough for Timberline, which fell in the Owyhee Tournament semifinals.
Flynn Davis had 11 points for the Wolves (4-3).
SHELLY 39, NAMPA 38: Trais Higgins had 11 points for Nampa, as the Bulldogs fell in nonconference action.
Daniel Almaraz had nine points for Nampa
MELBA 80, VISION CHARTER 25: Joe Reiber scored 18 points and Braden Volkers finished with 15 as Melba rolled in a 2A Western Idaho Conference win.
Cache Beus scored 11 for the Mustangs (6-1, 2-0 WIC).