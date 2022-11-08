...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches
except local amounts up to four inches.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley zones. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect rain changing to snow early
Wednesday morning in the Boise metro area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The No. 24-ranked College of Idaho women's soccer team topped Carroll College 3-2 in the first round of the Cascade Conference Tournament on Tuesday in Eugene, Oregon.
Newcomer of the Year Gianna Yslava scored the Yotes' first goal 10 minutes into the match off an assist from Larissa Wegner.
Yslava struck again in the 20th minute, putting the Yotes ahead 2-0.
Carroll scored in the 69th and 71st minutes to tie the score at 2-2.
With a little more than 2 minutes remaining, Lily Schlake took a free kick from the top of the box that found the net, giving College of Idaho a 3-2 lead that would hold.
"Tournament soccer is always different," Yotes coach Brian Smith said. "I loved how we started and did well going into the half. However, 2-0 leads are always challenging. Full credit to Carroll as they were the aggressors to begin the second half and they got back into the game. We continue to learn about ourselves and this team's grit and fight is second to none. Gianna showed why she is the Newcomer of the Year."
The tournament moves into the semifinals Wednesday.