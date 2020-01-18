The Rocky Mountain boys basketball team continued to surge through the 5A Southern Idaho Conference on Saturday.
The Grizzlies opened a 40-22 lead by halftime on their way to a 76-52 win over Meridian.
Cooper Frith scored 22 points to lead Rocky Mountain (13-1, 11-0). Townsend Tripple had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jaden Hansen had 14 points.
EAGLE 59, SKYVIEW 46: The Mustangs pulled away in the fourth quarter, holding off the Hawks in a 5A SIC game.
Tanner Hayhurst led Eagle with 24 points, 12 rebounds and four assists and Jordan Kemp added 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Nathaniel Vasquez and Danny Graviet each scored 10 points for Skyview.
BORAH 60, CAPITAL 45: The Lions bounced back after being upset on Friday with the win over the Eagles in a 5A SIC game.
Isaac Dewberry led Borah with 19 points and Ray Bergersen and Luke Hoetker each had 12.
Aidan Fox led Capital with 14 points.
BOISE 53, MOUNTAIN VIEW 52: The Brave held off the Mavericks in a 5A SIC game.
Mountain View opened a 17-7 lead in the first quarter, but the Brave countered by outscoring the Maverick 16-7 in the third period.
Josh Gillespie led Mountain View with 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots.
TIMBERLINE 39, CENTENNIAL 27: The Wolves opened a 17-6 lead in the first half and eased to the win over the Patriots in a 5A SIC game.
Cooper Lumsden led Timberline with 17 points and four steals.
FRUITLAND 48, BUHL 36: The Grizzlies held off the Indians in a nonleague game.
HOMEDALE 71, ONTARIO (ORE.) 39: The Trojans cruised by the Tigers in a nonleague game.
Mason Strong led Homedale with 15 points and Nelson Lomeli added 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EAGLE 46, CAPITAL 30: The Mustangs eased past the Eagles in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Betsy King led Eagle with 17 points and Aspen Carter had 11.
Jaiden Peterson had 10 points to lead Capital.
BOISE 66, CENTENNIAL 33: The Brave doubled up the Patriots in a 5A SIC game.
Madi Williams led Boise with 16 points and Ashley Banks added 11.
MERIDIAN 41, BORAH 37: The Warriors edged the Lions in a 5A SIC game.
Jaleesa Lawrence led Meridian with 17 points.
CALDWELL 56, EMMETT 31: The Cougars led 25-12 at halftime and continued to play well in the second half in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference win over the Huskies.
Courtney Williams led Caldwell with 18 points and eight rebounds and Jade Martinez added 16 points and 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Gemma LaVergne led Emmett with 12 points and six rebounds.
PARMA 69, FRUITLAND 52: The Panthers (14-2, 5-0) handled the Grizzlies (10-8, 3-2) in a Snake River Valley game.
Adyson Harris led Parma with 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Austyn Harris had 11 points and Brooke Johnson added 10 points.
Abby Smith led Fruitland with 15 points and Maddi Fritts had 13.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 46, McCALL-DONNELLY 34: The Trojans topped the Vandals in a 2A Western Idaho Conference game.
Ella deJong led Nampa Christian with 20 points and Kennedy Lacy had 10.
COLLEGES
MEN’S BASKETBALL
NNU WINS THIRD IN A ROW: Jayden Bezzant had 26 points, reaching 1,000 points for his career as Northwest Nazarene beat Alaska Anchorage 80-69 on Saturday for its third win in a row.
Bezzant had 20 of his points in the first half before foul trouble slowed him in the second half, but he still did enough to become the 37th Nighthawk to reach the 1,000-point mark.
The Nighthawks (7-6, 4-4 GNAC) led 66-64 with under six minutes left before Adalberto Diaz sparked a 12-2 run to take control of the game.
Ezekiel Alley had 21 points for Northwest Nazarene and led the Nighthawks with seven rebounds, while Diaz scored 16.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NIGHTHAWKS FALTER IN SECOND HALF: Northwest Nazarene gave up 26 points in the fourth quarter as Western Washington pulled away with a 94-83 win at Johnson Sports Center.
The Nighthawks (11-5, 6-2 GNAC) trailed the Vikings (11-5, 5-3) 81-79 after a Marina Valles basket with 3:45 left in the game, but made just one field goal the rest of the game as Western Washington took control with a 13-1 run.
Erin Jenkins led Northwest Nazarene with 18 points, leading five Nighthawks in double figures. McKenna Emerson scored 15 points, Valles and Avery Albrecht both had 13 and Jordan Pinson finished with 10.
YOTES SURVIVE UPSET BID BY WALLA WALLA: Mackenzie Royce-Radford had a go-ahead layup with 38 seconds left and Sophia Jackson hit two free throws with four seconds left as College of Idaho beat Walla Walla 52-48, surviving an upset by by the Wolves.
Emily Harwood had a double-double for the Yotes (7-12, 5-5 Cascade Conference), while Lexi Mitchell finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Walla Walla (2-16, 0-9), which was looking for just its third conference win since joining the Cascade Conference before the 2015-16 season, led 26-23 at half and tied the game at 48 with under a minute to go with two free throws by Jaliyah Casem.
PRO HOCKEY
STEELHEADS FALL TO TULSA: Idaho gave up a pair of third period goals as the Tulsa Oilers took a 3-1 win in the final game of a three-game series at CenturyLink Arena.
Jacob Benson scored the go-ahead goal with just under six minutes left to play for Tulsa, then Robby Jackson added an insurance goal on the power play in the game’s final minute.
Will Merchant scored Idaho’s lone goal, taking a pass from Colby McAuley with an open look in the final minute of the second period.
Goaltender Tomas Sholl, who returned to the team from the AHL’s Texas Stars earlier in the day, was back in net for Idaho mad made 14 saves on 17 shots.
Idaho will embark on a four-game road trip, starting with a game Monday against the Utah Grizzlies.