For the second straight year and third time in the last four full seasons, the Northwest Nazarene softball is headed to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
The top-seeded Nighthawks (34-19) defeated No. 2 Saint Martin’s (31-20) twice on Saturday to claim the GNAC Tournament title for the second time, with the other coming in 2018, and earn the automatic bid to the West Regional.
After falling to Central Washington in the opener on Thursday, the Nighthawks needed four straight wins to win the tournament title. NNU did just that, knocking off Western Washington 4-0 and Central Washington 2-1 on Friday before taking two from Saint Martin’s on Saturday by scores of 9-1 and 3-1.
NNU’s pitching was dominant in the tourney, allowing just three earned runs in the five games. Sidney Booth started games one, two, and four for the Nighthawks and went the distance in all three. Tori Hensley threw a complete game in game three, and then the duo combined to hold the Saints to just one run in the deciding game.
Booth was named the Tournament MVP, after making appearances in four of NNU’s five games and throwing 22 1/3 innings while allowing just two earned runs on 12 hits while striking out 14.
In the final game, NNU got on the board immediately in the bottom of the first with three runs. Maia McNicoll started the scoring with an RBI single, followed by an RBI groundout from Hensley and another RBI single from Abigail Gagnon.
That turned out to be all that the Nighthawks would need, as Hensley cruised through the first four innings with only two runners reaching base. She ran into a bit of trouble in the fifth with two on and two out, bringing in Booth in relief, who immediately induced a flyout to end the inning.
The Saints would get one run in the sixth on a solo homer, but Booth would then work around a leadoff single in the seventh to close the door on SMU and give the Nighthawks the championship.
The Nighthawks will now wait to find out their seeding for the West Regional, which will be announced Monday morning. The regional will take place Thursday through Saturday, with the site yet to be determined based on final regional rankings.
YOTES STAY ALIVE
Staring at elimination, No. 4 seed College of Idaho pulled off two wins to stay alive in the Cascade Conference Tournament with an 12-8 win over Corban and a 9-1 win in five innings over British Columbia.
The two wins move the College of Idaho (40-14) to the 40-win mark for the third time in program history, joining the 2019 and 2021 squads.
The recipe it took to get to 40 wins was on display in the two wins on Saturday as it was potent hitting at the plate in both games and consistent efforts in the circle by its pitching staff — Katelyn Wilfert, Annie Polster and Hannah McNerney.
The Yotes take on No. 3 Eastern Oregon (41-14) in an elimination game today at 11 a.m. The winner advances to meet top-seeded Oregon Tech (45-10) at 2:30.