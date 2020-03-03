Northwest Nazarene senior Avery Albrecht was voted the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year Tuesday.
Albrecht is averaging a career-high 15.3 points, 5.9 points and 2.0 assists per game this season. She has helped lead the Nighthawks to a fifth consecutive GNAC tournament and likely a third consecutive trip to the national tournament.
Albrecht is the first women’s basketball player in program history to win the player of the year award as well as the first female athlete to win it in the 20 years NNU has been an NCAA school. She is the fifth athlete overall, joining men’s soccer player Julio Castillo (2015), baseball players Tyler Davis (2016) and Billy King (2017) and men’s basketball player Adonis Arms (2019).
Albrecht was a unanimous selection to the first team, having made it as a junior as well. Senior point guard Marina Valles was named to the second team for the second consecutive season.
ROYCE-RADFORD NAMED TO ALL-CCC TEAM: The Cascade Conference announced on Tuesday that College of Idaho guard Mackenzie Royce-Radford was named an All-CCC selection.
In her senior season with the Yotes, Royce-Radford was the leading scorer for the program, averaging 11.4 points per game and shooting 37 percent on 3-pointers. The graduate of Middleton High School also led C of I in assists and steals, averaging 3.7 assists per contest and 1.2 steals.
FOOTBALL
EX-C OF I QB JAMES-PETERSON SIGNS WITH CFL: Former College of Idaho quarterback Darius-James Peterson has signed a professional contract with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.
The 2019 Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Year and NAIA All-American will join an Alouettes team led by first-year head coach Khari Jones, coming of a 10-8 season, losing to Edmonton in the CFL divisional semifinals.
Peterson holds the C of I all-time record for both rushing yards (3,413) and passing yards (6,906) in a career and is coming off a senior season where he passed for 2,423 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed for 724 yards and four scores – leading the Yotes to the national quarterfinals and an 11-1 record.
Peterson will report to the Alouettes rookie camp on May 13, with the full roster joining the mix on May 17, when the squad must be at 85 players. The team returns three quarterbacks from 2019 – including former Eastern Washington and University of Oregon signal-caller Vernon Adams.
GOLF
NNU WOMEN FINISH 16TH AT CALI TOURNEY: The Northwest Nazarene women’s golf team shot nine strokes better Tuesday in the second round of the Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout hosted by Cal State East Bay than they did in the first round at Corica Park South Course.
The Nighthawks moved up to 16th place in the team standings, after shooting a 332 in the second round. They shot a two-round total of 673.
Hannah Holloway shot a 5-over-par 77 to lead the Nighthawks, finishing with a two-round total of 162 and tied for 43rd.
Trinity McCarthy shot an 83 on Tuesday and finished with 163 and tied for 46th, Entenman shot 80 on Tuesday and finished at 168 and tied for 65th, Natalie Chehimi shot 92s both days, finishing at 184 and in 87th place and Ragan McGilvery shot a 100 in the second round to finish at 188 in a tie for 92nd.
Cal State San Marcos won the tournament with a two-round score of 597, while their No. 1 golfer Jaime Jacob won the medalist title with a two-round total of 140.
Simon Fraser was the highest GNAC finisher, placing second as a team with a two-round total of 609.