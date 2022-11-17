Northwest Nazarene men’s soccer has done it again. The Nighthawks scored two goals in the final three minutes to complete another incredible come-from-behind victory on Thursday, taking down the No. 3-ranked and fourth-seeded Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros 3-2.
The Nighthawks (15-3-3) on the season and now advance to the Super Region 4 final, or Elite Eight. They will face three-seed Colorado State Pueblo on Saturday after they defeated two-seed and host St. Mary’s 2-1 following NNU’s match.
The Nighthawks opened the scoring on an incredible strike from outside the box by Alan Soto Ortiz in just the 10th minute.
NNU held that 1-0 lead all the way to the 61st minute before CSUDH tied things up at one. The Toros kept the pressure on, adding another score in the 83rd minute to take the lead.
The Nighthawks may have been down, but they were definitely not out. With just under three minutes to play, Sawyer Price sent a free kick into the box from near midfield. A CSUDH defender knocked the ball down right to the feet of Nestor Serrano, who fired a shot into the back of the net from outside the box.
It only took 54 more seconds for NNU to pull off the improbable, as Jonathan Cardona took control of the ball near the midline and streaked down the left side. He crossed one defender and sent a low ball into the box, where Lukas Juodkunaitis gathered and flicked it past the keeper for the eventual game-winner.
C OF I WINS FIRST NAIA TOURNAMENT GAME
The College of Idaho women’s soccer team defeated Truett McConnell on Thursday, earning the program’s first NAIA tournament victory after a 2-1 win over the Bears.
CCC Newcomer of the Year Gianna Yslava continued her dominant season, adding another goal to her season tally in the 27th minute, giving the Yotes a 1-0 lead on her 13th of the year. The first half would end with the Yotes having the slight edge.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
In the 62nd minute, TMU’s Sydney League put the ball past Hailey Jo Parks to even the game at 1-1 on her seventh of the year. The game didn’t remain tied for long as Kaitlyn Ramon added her name to the score sheet to give the Yotes a 2-1 lead, which held to be the final score.
The win for the Yotes is the first NAIA tournament win in program history, and it also ends a 16-game winning streak by Truett McConnell.
The Yotes advance in the NAIA tournament, next playing host Keiser University, the No. 1 ranked team in the NAIA, on Saturday.
BOISE STATE COMEBACK EFFORT COMES UP SHORT
Elodie Lalotte’s career-high 22 points wasn’t enough as the Boise State women’s basketball team fell to UC Davis, 69-62.
The two teams went back and forth to start the game, as the game featured 10 lead changes in the first quarter. Lalotte and Natalie Pasco scored 16 of the team’s 22 first quarter points as the Broncos (2-2) trailed the Aggies (2-1) 25-22 at the end of the first.
The Aggies forced five Bronco turnovers to start the second quarter, going on a 12-4 run to gain a 37-26 lead with 2:26 left. Boise State responded, ending the half on a 6-0 run to close the gap to 37-32 at the break.
UC Davis started the second half on a 11-4 run, and extended the lead to 16 with 5:29 left in the fourth quarter. Boise State wouldn’t quit however, going on a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 66-60 with 44.1 seconds left. The Aggies clinched the game from the free-throw line, finishing 3-of-4 from the charity stripe to clinch the victory.