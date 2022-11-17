Support Local Journalism


Northwest Nazarene men’s soccer has done it again. The Nighthawks scored two goals in the final three minutes to complete another incredible come-from-behind victory on Thursday, taking down the No. 3-ranked and fourth-seeded Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros 3-2.

The Nighthawks (15-3-3) on the season and now advance to the Super Region 4 final, or Elite Eight. They will face three-seed Colorado State Pueblo on Saturday after they defeated two-seed and host St. Mary’s 2-1 following NNU’s match.

