The Northwest Nazarene softball team came up short Saturday.
The Nighthawks fell to Western Washington 3-1 in the GNAC championship game at Monmouth, Oregon.
With the win, the Vikings (23-12) earn the GNAC's automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament. The Nighthawks (30-12) will now have to wait and see if they will are selected as an at-large. NNU has a great chance of earning a bid, as it was ranked third in the latest regional rankings, with the top six teams in the final rankings qualifying. Those selections will take place on May 16.
The title game Saturday was a matchup of the two best pitchers in the conference, with freshman Sidney Booth going for NNU and Anna Kasner for WWU.
The Nighthawks got to Kasner first, as Maia McNicoll drilled a solo homer to left center in the bottom of the second to give NNU the lead.
The Vikings tied the game in the fourth, though, on a sacrifice bunt. Two innings later, it was WWU's Brooke Fesenbek who recorded what proved to be the game-winning hit, knocking a 1-0 pitch from Booth over the fence in left for a two-run home run.
McNicoll did her best to start a rally in the top of the seventh, leading off with a double to left. She would be stranded on second, however, as a lineout and two strikeouts ended the inning and the game.
McNicoll was the only Nighthawk to have Kasner's number on the day, registering two of NNU's four hits and drawing a walk in her other plate appearance. Booth finished a great effort in the circle with six hits allowed and seven strikeouts over six innings of work.
YOTES STAY ALIVE: College of Idaho posted a pair of wins, staying alive for a berth to the NAIA National Championships.
The Yotes (37-15) will take on No. 1-ranked Southern Oregon today at noon. The winner meets Oregon Tech in the title game at 2:30.
College of Idaho needs three wins Sunday to earn a berth to nationals. If the Yotes don't win three today, they'd be in a pool for three at-large bids.
On Saturday, the Yotes defeated Eastern Oregon 4-0 and Warner Pacific 8-4.
Against Eastern Oregon, Hattie Hruza went 2 for 3 with two RBI and Lacie Miller was 2 for 2. Katie Wilfert pitched a complete game two-hitter, striking out seven.
Against Warner Pacific, Micha Fortune was 2 for 2 with a pair of runs, Aleah Mendiola went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Trystin Crofst had three RBI.
BRONCOS SWEPT: Fresno State swept Boise State 7-0 and 5-3 in Mountain West play.
The Broncos slipped to 19-22 overall and 10-10 in MW. League-leading Fresno State is 33-9 and 17-3.
Bella Rocco went 3 for 7 with all three of her hits coming in the second game for the Broncos, who were held to one hit in the opener.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
EAGLE 4, MERIDIAN 3: The third-seeded Mustangs (17-6) held off the No. 10 Warriors (6-19-1) in a 5A District III Tournament game.
Spencer Warner had a run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Mustangs' the go-ahead run. Vincent Massa fired a five-hitter with eight strikeouts.
BORAH 3, CENTENNIAL 2: The sixth-seeded Lions (11-8) held off the No. 7 Patriots (7-15-1) in a pitcher's duel in the 5A District III Tournament game.
Kaden Paskewitz and Garrett Parsons each had an RBI to lead Borah. Gavin Viano went 3 for 4 to lead Centennial.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, CAPITAL 2: The fourth-seeded Mavericks (17-9) scored two runs in the fifth to edge the No. 9 Eagles (10-15) in a 5A District III Tournament game.
Tyson Grow went 2 for 3 to lead Mountain View. tommy Whiles had an RBI. CJ Peterson went 2 for 3 to lead Capital.
KUNA 9, SKYVIEW 2: The eighth-seeded Kavemen (10-12) scored four runs in the top of the seventh to secure the win over the No. 5 Hawks (15-8-1) in a 5A District III Tournament game.
Zac Rackham tossed a three-hitter with six strikeouts to lead Kuna. Tyler Severe went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
MIDDLETON 10, CALDWELL 2: The top-seeded Vikings (15-7) scored six runs in the fifth to defeat the eighth-seeded Cougars (2-22) in a 4A District III Tournament game.
Robert Orloski went 2 for 4 with two RBI to lead Middleton.
RIDGEVUE 5, COLUMBIA 1: The fifth-seeded Warhawks (13-10) scored three runs in the first on their way to the win over the No. 4 Wildcats (9-11) in a 4A District III Tournament game.
Jake Nelson led Ridgevue with two RBI.
BISHOP KELLY 6, NAMPA 1: The second-seeded Knights opened a 4-0 lead and it was all they needed in the win over the No. 7 Bulldogs in a 4A District III Tournament game.
Hadley Smith had a homer and two RBI for Bishop Kelly and Luke Zurlo went 3 for 3 with a RBI.
EMMETT 2, VALLIVUE 0: The third-seeded Huskies (18-5) shut out the No. 6 Falcons (11-14) in a 4A District III Tournament game.
PAYETTE 11, PARMA 5: The fourth-seeded Pirates (9-14) scored four runs in the first and four in the fourth in the win over the No. 5 Panthers (4-19) in a 3A District III Tournament game.
WEISER 5, MCCALL-DONNELLY 1: The No. 3 Wolverines scored four runs in the sixth to top the No. 6 Vandals in a 3A District III Tournament game.
Willy Shirts had two hits and an RBI for Weiser and Jack Burke, Beau Shields and Koda Coers had had an RBI.
MELBA 6, NEW PLYMOUTH 1: The second-seeded Mustangs (15-7) topped the third-seeded Pilgrims (11-14) in a 2A District III Tournament game.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 18, COLE VALLEY 5: The top-seeded Trojans (24-0) handled the fourth-seeded Chargers (13-11) in a 2A District III Tournament game.
SOFTBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 10, BOISE 0, 5 INNINGS: The sixth-seeded Mavericks (16-8) scored seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings to end the 5A District III play-in game early against the No. 11 Brave (3-18).
Carly Boisvert threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts for the Mavericks.
BORAH 11, MERIDIAN 6: The seventh-seeded Lions handled the No. 10 Warriors in a 5A District III play-in game.
CENTENNIAL 1, CAPITAL 0: The ninth-seeded Patriots made a single run in the first hold up in the 5A District III play-game against the No. 8 Eagles.
BISHOP KELLY 18, CALDWELL 1, 5 INNINGS: The top-seeded Knights (17-3) scored nine runs in the first and overpowered the eighth-seeded Cougars in a 4A District III Tournament game.
NAMPA 11, VALLIVUE 7: The fifth-seeded Bulldogs (11-11) used 10 runs in the third and fourth innings to top the fourth-seeded Falcons (15-9) in a 4A District III Tournament game.
Kylee Morgan went 3 for 3 with a homer and two RBI and Alondra Pina was 2 for 4 with three RBI to lead Nampa.
MIDDLETON 22, COLUMBIA 1, 5 INNINGS: The second-seeded Vikings (16-6) scored 11 runs in the third to go with 17 hits against the No. 7 Wildcats (5-19) in a 4A District III Tournament game.
Sheridan Mortensen allowed four hits in five innings to go with seven strikeouts for Middleton. Jorja Crider was 2 for 3 with two homers and seven RBI.
RIDGEVUE 13, EMMETT 0, 5 INNINGS: The third-seeded Warhawks (18-7) clobbered 15 hits to handle the No. 6 Huskies (11-13) in a 4A District III Tournament game.
Reiss McIntyre threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts for Ridgevue. Macie Plischke added three hits and four RBI.
HOMEDALE 18, MCCALL-DONNELLY 0, 5 INNINGS: The top-seeded Trojans scored eight runs in the second and were too much for the Vandals in a 3A District III Tournament game.
Dani Sitts limited the Vandals to one hit while striking out 10. Olivia Asumendi went 3 for 4 with four RBI.
Earlier, the Vandals defeated Parma.