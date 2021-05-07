It wasn't the path the top-seeded Northwest Nazarene softball team thought it would take Friday.
The Nighthawks were stunned in a 9-0 loss to second-seeded Western Washington in a run-ruled shorten five innings at the GNAC Tournament in Monmouth, Oregon. But they bounced back to win the by the same score against host Western Oregon.
That earned the Nighthawks (30-11) a date in the championship game today and a rematch with Western Washington (22-12). If WWU wins, it is the tournament champion. But an NNU win would force a second game shortly thereafter to determine the champion.
In the first game Friday, NNU couldn't get anything going offensively against WWU pitcher Anna Kasner, who fired a no-hitter. The Nighthawks managed just one baserunner as Kasner recorded 12 strikeouts.
In the second game, freshman pitcher Sidney Booth (15-2) was dominant for the Nighthawks. She gave up just one hit in five innings and had 11 strikeouts.
All of the Nighthawks' runs came in the first three innings as they scored twice in the first, three times in the second, and four times in the third. Maia McNicoll started things off with an RBI single to left, followed by an RBI single from Tori Hensley.
In the second, Ivy Hommel brought home Madison Felter with an infield single and then Booth helped her own cause with a two-run single to left. Finally, in the third, Emma Mulligan scored Abigail Gagnon with a double and Hommel followed with a three-run homer to left.
Hommel finished the game 2 for 3 with four RBI and two runs scored, while Mulligan was 3 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored. The duo combined for five of NNU's nine hits.
YOTES FALL AT TOURNEY: Oregon Tech topped College of Idaho 7-3 at the Cascade Conference Tournament in Ashland, Oregon.
With the game tied at 3-3, Oregon Tech scored three runs in the fifth inning to pull away.
College of Idaho (35-15) meets Eastern Oregon today as the tournament continues.
Kylie Smith and Kaily Christensen had had two hits to lead the Yotes. Haley Loffer had a homer.
BASEBALL
NNU SETTLES FOR SPLIT: For the second day in a row, Northwest Nazarene split a doubleheader with visiting Biola University.
Biola won the first game 14-4 and NNU bounced back to win 9-7.
Pitcher Shane Martin earned the win for No. 6-ranked NNU (29-7), improving to 4-1 with eight strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
NEW PLYMOUTH 20, VISION CHARTER 0, 5 INNINGS: The second-seeded Pilgrims (11-13) struck for 15 runs in the first inning in the 2A District III Tournament game.
Pitcher Matt Hall threw a one-hitter with six strikeouts in the run-rule shortened five-inning game. Cooper Wilson was 3 for 3 with two RBI and Hall was 3 for 5 with two RBI.
New Plymouth takes on No. 2 seed Melba (14-7) today at Storey Park in Meridian, beginning at 3 p.m.
COLE VALLEY 12, MARSING 4: The No. 4-seed Chargers scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull away from the Huskies in a 2A District III Tournament game.
Bryce VanManen went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBI to lead Cole Valley (13-10), which takes on top-seeded Nampa Christian (23-0) today at Storey Park. Game time is noon.