The College of Idaho men’s basketball team scored nine straight points late in the game Tuesday to take a 64-61 win against Eastern Oregon in their Cascade Conference opener.
The Yotes (6-2, 1-0 Cascade Conference), trailed Eastern Oregon 60-55 with less than four minutes to go, but took a 61-60 lead with 1:07 left on a Drew Wyman free throw.
Ricardo Time led the Yotes with 15 points, while Tyler Robinett had nine points to go with seven rebounds. Wyman and Charles Elzie both finished with eight points.
YOTE WOMEN FALL IN OT
Sienna Riggle tipped in a shot with eight seconds left to force overtime, but the College of Idaho women’s basketball team couldn’t take advantage, falling 87-82 in overtime to Eastern Oregon in their Cascade Conference opener.
The Yotes (5-2, 0-1) shot 0 for 6 from the field in the overtime period, while the Mountaineers shot 9 for 10 from the free throw line.
Riggle finished with a career-high 26 points and had a double-double with 10 rebounds. Lexi Mitchell added 20 points for the College of Idaho, while Jada Reed scored 14.
PREP ROUNDUP
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BOISE 55, MERIDIAN 34: Avery Howell recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Boise to a 5A Southern Idaho Conference victory.
Avery Patrico added 13 points for the Brave (4-0, 2-0 SIC), while Ella Nelson scored nine points.
TIMBERLINE 56, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 21: Audrey Taylor has 17 points, leading Timberline to a SIC win.
Lauren McCall finished with 10 points for the Wolves (4-0, 2-0), while Sophia Glancey scored 8.
MELBA 57, WEISER 31: Keylee Wilson had 20 points as Melba won in non-conference action.
Kendall Clark added 12 points for the Mustangs, while Hallie Arnold scored 10. Brooklynn Dayley had nine points to go with seven assists and five steals.
