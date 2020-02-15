While it had to take the long way, the Eagle girls basketball team will get to defend its state championship from a year ago.
The Mustangs (15-11) downed Thunder Ridge 59-51 in a 5A state tournament play-in game Saturday afternoon in American Falls. Eagle will play No. 4 Coeur d'Alene (18-4) at 1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center in the opening round of state.
Betsy King scored a game-high 24 points. Aspen Carter and Elise Boockholdt also reached double figures for the Mustangs with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SKYVIEW 54, MOUNTAIN VIEW 49: Mason Perrine recorded a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds, as the Hawks (5-16) edged the Mavericks in a 5A District III Tournament play-in game.
Levi Teriipaia added a game-high 15 points for Skyview.
Josh Gillespie had 15 points for Mountain View (6-16).
NAMPA 50, KUNA 44: Gavin White scored 13 points, as the Bulldogs (14-6, 10-5 4A SIC) upset the fifth-ranked Kavemen (15-5, 12-3) in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Jake Williams had 12 points for Kuna.
FRUITLAND 74, PAYETTE 23: Dylon Watson and Chet Barinaga combined for more points than the Pirates with 27, as the top-ranked Grizzlies (20-1, 8-0 3A SRV) took care of business in their 3A Snake River Valley Conference finale.
Watson had 16 points and Barinaga 11.
Cace Lewis scored 14 points for Payette (1-20, 0-8).
NEW PLYMOUTH 48, MELBA 45: Tony Ray tallied 12 points, as the Pilgrims (14-8) slipped by the Mustangs (13-8) in a 2A District III Tournament game.
Trey Wilson had 12 points for Melba.
TRACK
BORAH'S GREEN REPEATS AT SIMPLOT: Borah High School junior long-distance runner Nathan Green won the 1,600-meter run for the second year in a row in a time of 4 minutes, 17.99 seconds at the Simplot Games in Pocatello.
COLLEGE
MEN'S BASKETBALL
C OF I WIN SCHOOL RECORD 19TH STRAIGHT GAME: A 21-4 run to close the first half broke open a close game, as The College of Idaho established a new school-record for consecutive wins, rolling past Northwest University, 87-66, before a near capacity crowd inside the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
The No. 2-ranked Coyotes (25-3, 18-0 CCC) ran their win streak to 19 – surpassing the previous school record of 18 set by the Elgin Baylor-R.C. Owens led 1954-55 C of I team. C of I equaled their own Cascade Conference record with their 18th league win.
Jalen Galloway had 16 points to lead four C of I players in double-figures – as the Yotes honored seniors Nate Bruneel (10 points), Jake Bruner (7 points) and Talon Pinckney (6 points, 6 assists) in a pregame ceremony.
NNU MEN ROLL TO HISTORIC VICTORY: The Nighthawks rolled to a 94-52 victory against the University of Alaska in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference victory.
It was the biggest scoring margin for the Nighthawks against an NCAA Division II team since moving up to the NCAA in 2001. It was the least amount of points they’d allowed since a 53-36 win at Point Loma in 2012.
Jayden Bezzant had a game-high 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting, with five rebounds and five assists for NNU (13-8, 10-6 GNAC). Ezekiel Alley had 18 points, six steals, four assists and three rebounds, Adalberto Diaz had 13 points and seven rebounds, Jaylen Fox had 11 points, Sam Roth had 10 points and eight rebounds and Olamilekan Adetunji had nine points and 11 rebounds.
WOMEN'S BASKETALL
YOTES DOWN NORTHWEST AT HOME: Senior Emily Harwood scored 15 points — including a key 3-pointer inside the final minute — to lift The College of Idaho to a 69-61 victory over Northwest University inside the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
Lexi Mitchell added a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Yotes (12-15, 10-8 CCC).
SOFTBALL
BRONCOS COLLECT A PAIR OF SHUTOUT VICTORIES: Boise State softball rebounded from a rough day on Friday to recorded a pair of shutout victories. The Broncos avenged yesterday’s loss to Illinois State by handing the Redbirds a 4-0 defeat. The Blue and Orange then rolled past Detroit Mercy 10-0 in five innings to improve to 6-3 overall.
Jessica McKay hit .667 on the day going 4-for-6 with two RBIs and scored two runs. Alison Seng and Karlee Johnson each had two hits.
PRO
HOCKEY
STEELHEADS TAKE 4-2 WIN OVER WALLEYE: The Idaho Steelheads (28-16-7) extended their win streak to three-straight games and opened their “Battle of the Fish” with a 4-2 win over the Toledo Walleye (28-14-5) .
Will Merchant, Zack Andrusiak, Jeff King and A.J. White scored the goals, while Tomas Sholl (22-7-5) turned aside 28 of 30 shots for Idaho.
GOALTENDER COLTON POINT REASSIGNED TO STARS: Goaltender Colton Point has been reassigned from the Idaho Steelheads to the Texas Stars by the Dallas Stars.
Point, 21, appeared in 17 games with the Steelheads this season, posting a 5-8-2 record with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. The North Bay, Ont. native is making his second stint with AHL Texas this season following an assignment on November 21 leading to his first start of the season on November 22, stopping 28 shots in a loss to San Antonio.