For just the third time in program history, the College of Idaho men’s basketball team ascended to the No. 1 spot in the NAIA Division II Top-25 poll on Wednesday, as the national office released the fifth Top-25 of the 2019-20.
The Yotes received 11 of the 12 first-place votes, claiming 311 voter points from the 12 conference raters — climbing one spot to No. 1. Morningside (Iowa) dropped one spot to No. 2 after a loss to Dakota Wesleyan, with Indiana Wesleyan, Olivet Nazarene (Illinois) and Marian (Indiana) all remaining in the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 positions.
C of I last reached the No. 1 spot in the poll last December — and held the spot for one polling period. The Yotes have been ranked in the Top 10 for 17 consecutive weeks and have been in the Top 25 for 26-straight polling periods.
Two other Cascade Conference teams are ranked in the Top 10 — No. 7 Southern Oregon and No. 8 Oregon Tech, respectively.
The Yotes close out the regular season this weekend with road games at Northwest Christian and Corban — before returning home on Wednesday to host a Cascade Conference Tournament quarterfinal match-up.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MIDDLETON 75, COLUMBIA 32: The Vikings (18-3, 15-1) handled the Wildcats (5-14. 4-12) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference finale.
Tyler Robinett led Middleton with 26 points.
NEW PLYMOUTH 37, MARSING 34: The fourth-seeded Pilgrims (15-8) earned a state berth by edging the top-seeded Huskies (15-7) in a 2A District III Tournament game.
Tony Ray led the Pilgrims with 13 points and Matt Hall and Jesus Valdez added 10 each.
LIBERTY CHARTER 60, RIMROCK 24: The Patriots cruised past the Raiders in a 1A Division I District III Tournament game.
Dionicio Elton led Liberty Charter with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Alex Bistriceanu had 13 points.
WILDER 36, NOTUS 29: The Wildcats topped the Pirates in a 1A Division I District III Tournament game.