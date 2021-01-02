The College of Idaho could not overcome a second-straight off-shooting night, as visiting William Jessup scored the final six points to steal a 68-64 victory over the Yotes at J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
The win for the California-based Warriors (1-1) ended a string of 27 consecutive victories by C of I against NAIA opponents and snapped a 15-game home win streak by the Coyotes.
Jake O’Neil broke a 62-62 tie with just over three minutes remaining with a driving lay-up, but freshman Myles Corey answered, beating the Yotes defense up the floor for an acrobatic lay-in to get the visitors square. Following a C of I turnover, Corey was fouled, sinking the two free throws to cap a 31-point night to stake WJU to a lead it would not relinquish.
The Coyotes had a chance to tie, but a Ricardo Time 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining rimmed out and Jessup iced the game at the foul line.
Time, who scored 17 points in the loss, was instrumental in an early C of I run, converting a pair of lay-ins and a 3-pointer in a 12-4 run that built the hosts a 29-19 lead. WJU clamped down defensively, holding the Yotes without a made field goal over the final four minutes of the half, with consecutive triples from Corey cutting the deficit to 29-27 at the break.
The second half featured six ties and seven lead changes — as C of I took a 54-48 lead after a Time put back, before Corey fueled a 12-3 run with a long 3-pointer that gave Jessup a 58-57 edge.
C of I made just 36% of its field goals and converted 8-of-18 free throw attempts — including 5 of 12 in the second half.
It was the Yotes' first home loss since Lewis-Clark State defeated C of I 75-56 in November 2019. It was also the first loss to an NAIA foe since a 86-76 defeated at The Master's on Nov. 29, 2019.
A night after combing for 43 turnovers, the two teams each forced eight turnovers.
The Yotes hit the road next week for games Wednesday and Thursday at Division III Whitworth University in Spokane.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 63, SKYVIEW 44: The Grizzlies used a big third quarter to pull away from the Hawks in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
The Grizzlies outscored the Hawks 18-9 in the third period.
CJ Jacobson led the Grizzlies with 11 points and seven rebounds and Blake Munk and Tegan Sweaney each scored 10.
Abe Zweigle led Skyview with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Sean Murphy added 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MERIDIAN 50, KUNA 34: The Warriors pulled away from the Kavemen in the second half in the 5A SIC game.
Jaleesa Lawrence led Meridian with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Darbi Avery led Kuna with 11 points and five rebounds.