Ricardo Time sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with two seconds left to give the No. 3 College of Idaho men's basketball team a 73-72 win against No. 15 Southern Oregon on Friday in the first game of a big home weekend for the Yotes.
The College of Idaho (19-3, 12-0 Cascade Conference) scored the final nine points of the game to finish a season sweep of the Raiders (15-5, 9-3). The Yotes will host No. 5 Oregon Tech at JA Albertson Activities Center today.
The Yotes trailed 72-64 with 55 seconds remaining, but Ivory Miles-Williams sparked the comeback with a layup with 43 seconds remaining. After a steal by Time, Charles Elsie was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 32 seconds left and hit two of three free throws to pull the Yotes within 72-68.
Southern Oregon's Aaron Borich missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw and Talon Pinckney hit a layup with 18 seconds left making it 72-70. The Raiders turned it over once again and after Time pulled down an offensive rebound, he hit the winning shot for the Yotes.
What TIME is it!?? RICARDO TIME!!! FOR THE WIN! @CoyoteAthletics @NAIA pic.twitter.com/VDzZOuH0n1— Shas10 (@Shastenjolley) January 25, 2020
Pinckney finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Nate Bruneel scored 11 and Connor Desaulniers and Miles-Williams both finished with 10.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
YOTES LET LEAD SLIP AWAY: Southern Oregon scored 25 points in the fourth quarter and the College of Idaho let a lead slip away in a 61-54 loss at JA Albertson Activities Center.
The Yotes (8-13, 6-6) led 44-41 following a 3-pointer by Sophia Jackson with 7:28 left in the game, but the Raiders (12-7, 9-3) took a lead for good on back-to-back 3-pointers.
The College of Idaho was able to cut the lead down to 56-54 with 52 seconds remaining, but Kami Walk hit a layup for Southern Oregon, and the Raiders made three of four free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.
Jackson led the Yotes with 15 points, while Mackenzie Royce-Radford scored 12. Kenadee French had nine points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 67, SKYVIEW 16: The Wolves (17-2, 14-2) ran away from the Hawks in a 5A SIC game.
Emma Ellinghouse led Timberline with a double-double, finishing with 18 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 18 rebounds. Kailey Huegerich added 11 points.
EAGLE 61, BOISE 58: The Mustangs (12-7, 10-6) finished the game on a 9-4 run to knock off the Brave (13-5, 12-4) in a 5A SIC game.
Boise's last lead came at 54-52.
Betsy King led Eagle with 25 points and Aspen Carter had 16.
Allison Ross led Boise with 20 points and Peyton McFarland added 14.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 59, CAPITAL 27: The Mavericks (16-2, 14-2) had no difficulty downing the Eagles (4-15, 2-14) in a 5A SIC game.
Laila Saenz led Mountain View with 17 points.
MERIDIAN 74, CENTENNIAL 51: The Warriors overwhelmed the Patriots in a 5A SIC game.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 61, BORAH 52: The Grizzlies (10-8, 8-7) got past the Lions (4-15, 3-13) in a 5A SIC game.
Maggie Sawyer led Borah with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Jayden McNeal added 12 points.
PARMA 58, PAYETTE 21: The Panthers (16-2, 7-0) were too much for the Pirates (8-11, 2-4) in a Snake River Valley game.
Adyson Harris led Parma with 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds and Grace Jackson added 11 points.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 59, MARSING 27: The Trojans handled the Huskies in a 2A WIC game.
Ella deJong led Nampa Christian with 17 points and Kennedy Lacy added 15.
Autumn Bennett led Marsing with 11 points and five steals.
MELBA 56, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 48: The Mustangs (16-2, 9-1) held off the Chargers (13-4, 6-2) in a 2A WIC game.
Kortney Trappett led Melba with 26 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals and Kate Clark added 18 points.
Anna Veeck led Cole Valley with 15 points.
LIBERTY CHARTER 58, VICTORY CHARTER 26: The Patriots opened a 34-20 lead in the first half in the league win over the Vipers.
Madison Hodnett scored 25 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field and had 17 rebounds to go with four blocked shots.
Kambrel Frank led Victory Charter with 15 points.
WILDER 32, IDAHO CITY 29: Wilder held off Idaho City in a league game.
Kimberly Arias led Wilder with 13 points and Marissa Puga added 11.
RIVERSTONE 38, GREENLEAF FRIENDS 37: The Otters held off the Grizzlies in a league game.
Kaija Zoller led Riverstone with 17 points, 16 rebounds and seven steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MIDDLETON 64, EMMETT 46: The league-leading Vikings (12-2, 9-0) pulled away in the second half in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
The Vikings outscored the Huskies 35-24 in the final two quarters.
Middleton had four players score in double figures. Sy Eaton and Taede Stucki had had 14 points, Tyler Robinett had 12 and Cash Cowdery added 11. Tyler Medaris had nine rebounds.
Caden Young led Emmett (3-9, 2-7) with 17 points and eight rebounds.
KUNA 67, VALLIVUE 43: The Kavemen (11-3, 8-1) raced to a 35-21 lead by halftime in the 4A SIC win over the Falcons (6-8, 4-5).
Sean Astin led Kuna with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists and Cade Randall added 16 points.
Jacob Martinez led Vallivue with 11 points and three assists.
NAMPA 37, RIDGEVUE 35: The Bulldogs (10-4, 6-3) held off a second-half rally by the Warhawks (3-11, 1-8) in the low scoring 4A SIC game.
Donovan Estrada led Nampa with 17 points and five rebounds.
Mathew Flake led Ridgevue with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
LIBERTY CHARTER 69, VICTORY CHARTER 56: The Patriots got out to a 25-9 lead in the first quarter in the league game.
Dionicio Elton led Liberty Charter with 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field including seven 3-pointers. Alex Bistriceanu added 15.
WILDER 75, IDAHO CITY 37: Wilder ran away from Idaho City in a league game.
Jonathan Mendoza led Wilder with 20 points.
HOCKEY
STEELHEADS TOP MAVERICKS IN SHOOTOUT: Tomas Sholl stopped 26 of 29 shots he faced in regulation and overtime, then stopped all three he faced in the shootout as the Idaho Steelheads beat the Kansas City Mavericks 4-3.
Nolan Gluchowski scored the tying goal for Idaho with 10:20 left in regulation and A.J. White scored the only goal in the shootout period.
White had the first goal of the game, while Colby McAuley also had a first-period goal, his first since being traded to the Idaho Steelheads from the Orlando Solar Bears last week.