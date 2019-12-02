College of Idaho guard Ricardo Time was honored as Red Lion-Cascade Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
The junior, from Palm Beach, Fla., averaged 18 points and five rebounds per game in the Coyotes two games in California — including a key 88-77 win at NAIA Division I power, Vanguard.
Time had a season-high 19 points in Friday’s loss to No. 2-ranked The Master’s, adding 17 points and eight rebounds against VU. He converted 11-of-18 field goal chances on the weekend, including 7-of-12 shots from 3-point range and leads the team with a 47-percent clip from outside the 3-point arch.
PREP
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIDGEVUE 75, JEROME 68: Mathew Flake logged a game-high 35 points, including 11 of 13 free throws, as the Warhawks (1-0) won their season-opener.
Issas Albor and Kolton McKie added 14 and 13 points, respectively.