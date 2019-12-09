Andrew Clifford broke a pair of school records in the sprints, headlining a big final day for the College of Idaho men’s swim team at the Logger Invitational inside Wallace Pool.
The junior became the first Coyote to break the 21-second barrier in the 50-yard freestyle, placing second with a time of 20.96. Clifford added a monster swim in the finals of the 100-yard freestyle, winning the event in a record time of 1:40.17 – over two and a half seconds ahead of second place — hitting the NAIA automatic standard.
Ian Clifford also had a big day, establishing an NAIA “A” cut in the 400-yard IM (4:18.31) and a “B” mark in the 100-yard freestyle (1:49.05), while taking third in the 1,650-yard freestyle (16:28.24) – clocking the second-fastest time in program history.
Graham Williams capped a big weekend with an “A” mark in the 400-yard IM (4:20.41) and shaving 34 seconds off his 1,650-yard freestyle time (16:35.45).
Two other Coyotes hit automatic NAIA qualifying marks — Hayden Krause placing second overall in the 100-yard breaststroke (57.88) and Mitch Hawley in the 100-yard freestyle (1:47.40), while Jake Klassen placed second in the 400-yard IM (4:08.26), improving his season-best time by 12 seconds.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
YOTES ADDS 8 QUALIFYING MARKS: College of Idaho women’s swimmers established eight new NAIA marks to close out competition at the Logger Invitational inside Wallace Pool.
Coyote athletes recorded three NAIA “A” and five NAIA “B” marks — finishing the three-day meet with 17 new qualifying times.
Anna Cook placed fourth overall in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking an auto-cut with her time of 59.81. Two others hit “A” marks – as both Maddision Rice (2:01.77) and Reina Watkins (2:02.38) met the standard in the 200-yard freestyle.
Aunika Torres recorded two “B” cuts – recording times of 1:11.86 in the 100-yard breaststroke and 4:58.85 in the 400-yard IM, with Emily Miller hitting the “B” mark in the 400-yard IM (5:03.72) and Caroline Yannelli hitting the standard with a 56.66 100-yard freestyle lead leg in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:44.12).
Maya Murphy had the best finish of the day for C of I, taking second overall in the 50-yard freestyle (24.39), while Laurel Rowe missed a school record in the 1,650-yard freestyle (18:29.08) by less than one second – while adding a “B” qualifying mark in the 400-yard IM (5:04.71).
PREP
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KUNA 46, COLUMBIA 28: Darbi Avery and Alexis Haws each scored 11 points as Kuna (5-1 overall, 4-1 4A SIC) cruised in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Sage Myers had a game-high 14 points for the Wildcats (1-6, 1-4) in the loss.