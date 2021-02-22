The College of Idaho and NNU baseball teams split a double header Monday at Wolfe Field in Caldwell.
The Yotes won the first game 5-4 in 12 innings, while NNU won the second game 16-4.
NNU trailed 2-0 in the first game before scoring three runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead. But the Yotes tied the game in the bottom of the ninth and the game went to extra innings.
A run in the top of the 12th put NNU up 4-3, but C of I rallied for two runs in the bottom of the 12th for the walk-off win.
It was much less competitive in the second game as NNU banged out 17 hits and 16 runs to top the Yotes.
Jonah Holtberg was 3 for 5 with two RBIs in the first game for the Yotes, while Shawn Grandmont was 3 for 5 with three RBIs for NNU in the second game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MERIDIAN 42, EAGLE 35: Meridian advanced to the 5A SIC District III title game with a win over Eagle Monday night.
With the win Meridian also clinched a spot in the state tournament. Eagle drops into a winner-to-state game against Boise at Borah High on Wednesday.
McKay Anderson had 12 points to lead Meridian while Brody Rowbury had 11 points and eight rebounds. Eagle was led by Rafi Labrador with 11points and Gage Jones with 10.
No stats were reported by press time on the other semifinal game, Rocky Mountain vs. Mountain View.