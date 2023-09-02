CALDWELL - Toward the end of the first half, Southern Oregon had shown the ability to control the ball and limit opportunities for the College o Idaho offense.
Southern Oregon ran 40 plays in the half, compared to 17 for the Yotes, and held a 6-0 lead late in the second quarter.
But Southern Oregon could only hold off the Yotes for so long, who scored twice inside the final minute of the first half to take a 14-9 lead. It proved to be a huge momentum shift, one that carried into the second half as College of Idaho defeated Southern Oregon 42-16 Saturday afternoon.
Somehow, the Yotes had a lead at halftime. By all accounts, the Raiders were better on offense. They outgained the Yotes 180-91 and had the ball for 21 minutes, 30 seconds. College of Idaho had just 8:30 of possession.
The difference was Southern Oregon’s execution in the red zone, or lack thereof. They had two lengthy drives, one of 16 plays and the other of 20, ending with only a field goal as they took a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
The Yotes needed a long drive themselves to give their defense a break. They answered with a 13-play 87-yard drive, ending in a 15-yard touchdown reception by senior wide receiver Jon Schofield. They took the lead after the extra point, 7-6 with under a minute to play in the half.
Instead of perhaps running out the clock to end the half, Southern Oregon tried to score before the end of the half, but a bad decision by quarterback Matt Struck led to another Yotes score.
Pressured in the backfield, Struck rolled to his right and threw off his back foot to a receiver near the line of scrimmage, but securing the catch was Yotes sophomore defensive back Isaiah Griffin, who returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.
“We knew it was getting close to halftime so they’re going to try and take some shots on us,” Griffin said. “When I saw that guy start bending out I knew I had support. It allowed me to cut it off. Once I got that pick-6, it’s hard to explain how I felt, just super excited.”
It was the momentum shift the Yotes needed. Their offense had barely seen the field and the Raiders showed they could control the ball. It was a big momentum shift to give College of Idaho a 14-6 lead. Southern Oregon did come back to convert a 48-yard field goal to end the half.
The touchdown drive before the pick-six was what tilted the game in their favor, according to head coach Mike Moroski.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
“The touchdown drive was the key,” Moroski said. “Even the offense scoring gets the defense going a little bit. And then the pick-6 was great. We have that kind of defense that can make some big plays like that.”
The Yotes entered the second half more energized, which showed offensively in the third quarter. Quarterback Andy Peters and wide receiver Brock Richardson were on the same page and played a big role in the two scoring drives for the Yotes in the quarter.
Setting up at their own 6-yard line, Peters found Richardson for a 52-yard completion. Later in the drive, they connected again for a 26-yard touchdown reception to extend their lead 21-9. Richardson had another big catch on their next drive on a perfectly placed ball by Peters.
Richardson finished the game with eight catches for 163 yards and a touchdown.
“It comes down to the week of practice we had,” Richardson said. “We’re always communicating in practice. If we miss throws we talk about it, or if he wants me in a certain spot ... we’re always on the same page. That helps a lot during the game.”
Schofield finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. It was 28-9, but the Raiders didn’t go away just yet.
Junior quarterback Blake Asciutto, who entered the game in the second half with Struck sidelined with an injury, found junior tight end Jackson Clemmer for a 64-yard touchdown to make it 28-16 early in the fourth quarter.
But the Yotes’ offense had found their rhythm and were able to put the game out of reach with two more touchdowns in the quarter. Schofield added another rushing score, along with redshirt junior running back Hunter Gilbert.
Even though the Yotes’ offense spent most of the first half on the sideline, they were able to get going in the second.
“We believed the whole time,” Richardson said. “It’s hard to get the offense going when you only have two drives in the first half. Our goal is to get the defense off the field and move the rock a little bit. After that first drive we had some miscommunication. Second drive we came in ready to go and connected.”