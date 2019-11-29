CALDWELL — Kyle Mitchell can’t tell you what a bubble screen is.
Or what all a 2-4-5 defense entails.
But the College of Idaho football player does know a thing or two about kicking. The senior placekicker holds nearly every school kicking record, including career field goals (29) and extra points (165). Mitchell will look to cement his unlikely legacy of being arguably the greatest kicker in program history in the Yotes’ NAIA playoff quarterfinal matchup.
No. 5 C of I (11-0) visits No. 4 Grand View (12-0) in Des Moines, Iowa, at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“Really, all we did was, and that’s what we’re in the business of, is give him an opportunity to grow, and gosh has he ever,” College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski said. “He’s totally capitalized on it and put in the hard work and really, really become a technician. He’s studied his craft and obviously mastered it.”
The Langley, Virginia, native had always been a soccer player.
Mitchell started playing at 8. He competed in several national tournaments in Virginia and had several schools talking to him as just a freshman. But everything changed for Mitchell when he moved west to Herriman, Utah, the following year
Knee pain prevented him from making a team there that first year. Mitchell tried out again as a junior. But the coach gave the spot to a freshman instead.
“It was kind of demoralizing,” Mitchell said. “But growing up my father was big on — even if you get punched in the mouth — don’t cry about it, just pick yourself back up.”
His grandfather, Brad Mitchell, had an idea.
“I asked him if he had ever kicked a football,” Brad said.
The answer was no.
Kyle hadn’t even touched a football, let alone been to a game before.
So Brad dragged him to the local sporting goods store and purchased three footballs. He then made a kicking tee out of PVC pipe before taking him out to the West Jordan High School stadium. It was on that field where Brad, a former football coach himself, taught Kyle the fundamentals of being a kicker.
“I wished I would have taped that conversation because it was hilarious,’’ Brad said while laughing. “I literally had to explain everything to him, like where to stand when you’re kicking the ball. The biggest thing was telling him instead of kicking the ball below the goalpost, you gotta kick above it.”
Mitchell was a natural.
He drilled a 50-yard field goal on his very first try.
Brad took him to his first football game a few days later. After the game, Mitchell went up to the Bingham High School coach, who just so happened to be his driver’s ed teacher, and asked if he could go out for the team next year. The coach told him yes, but that he wouldn’t see the field. He already had an All-State kicker who had been there for three years.
Mitchell was the Region III Special Teams Player of the Year and a 5A All-State selection at Bingham the very next year.
“The coach actually apologized to me on senior night,” Mitchell said.
And Kyle got the opportunity to kick in college too.
His grandfather made sure of it. Brad went so far as to create him a Twitter page. He sent emails with film to all of the big-time programs like Clemson and Alabama. And when Kyle’s uncle moved out to Kuna, one of the emails ended up in the inbox of a program neither Kyle or his grandfather had heard about before — the College of Idaho.
C of I, which was only in year No. 2 of reinstatement at the time following an almost 40-year hiatus, called Kyle to offer a scholarship and the chance to start right away as a freshman. He immediately accepted.
“You hear those stories all the time, but it had never happened to me in my coaching career where a kid really comes out of nowhere like that,” Moroski said.
But his first two years were filled with a lot of ups and downs.
Kyle got mono his freshman year, but still kicked in every game. He made 5 of 8 field goals and 27 of 28 extra points that year.
His sophomore year saw him develop a stress fracture in his left plant leg due to overexertion. Kyle would show up an hour early and kick 100 balls before practice.
He still played the entire season, but with mixed results. While he twice set the school record for extra points made in a single game with eight and earned NAIA National Special Teams Player of the Week honors, he was just 4 of 9 in field goals.
“I was pretty disappointed in myself during those first two years,” Kyle said. “I was putting too much pressure on myself because I’m kind of a perfectionist and especially with having kicked for only a couple of years at the time, I felt like I had to continually prove I belonged. So the coaches really had to sit me down and reign me back in.”
He went from 100 kicks before practice to 12 last year.
The strategy worked with a banner season.
He connected on 43 of 45 extra points — a school record — and 7 of 8 field goals, including a then school-record 45-yard game-winning field goal against Montana Western on Nov. 3, 2018. He earned Frontier Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors twice, and was the NAIA National Special Teams Player of the Week as well.
He’s been even better this season.
Kyle leads the NAIA in kick scoring (94 points), PAT percentage (98.2%) and field goals (13), including a 58-yard game-winner against Montana Tech on Oct. 19. The 58-yarder was a school record and the longest field goal made by a collegiate kicker at any level at the time.
The 13 field goals and 55 extra points he’s made this season are also school records. He has the most career field goal (42) and extra point attempts (171) in program history as well. The only kicking record Kyle doesn’t have is in field goal percentage (69%). But he is still fourth and the three people ahead of him have just 20 attempts between them.
Kyle is third all-time in career points with 252 points. The only people ahead of him are Tom Winbigler (297) and his fellow teammate, quarterback Darius-James Peterson (402).
“I don’t think anybody expected that,” Moroski said. “I’m not saying that he couldn’t do it or he ever doubted himself, but boy can you really raise the ceiling even more? Hats off to him. It couldn’t have happened to a better kid. No one deserves this more than he does.”
The Yotes are enjoying a record-breaking season themselves. They won their first Frontier Conference title, set a record for the most wins in a single season and for the longest winning streak in school history at 17. It’s the longest active NAIA winning streak in the country behind defending national champion and No. 1 Morningside (Iowa), which has won 26 games in a row.
College of Idaho is also in the quarterfinal round of the NAIA playoffs for the first time and the current postseason run is its first since 1953.
It came after the Yotes went a combined 24-31 in their first five seasons since reinstatement.
“Make no mistake, it’s awesome to be 11-0. It just doesn’t happen no matter where you are in the state of your program,” Moroski said. “It’s the natural progression of what we’ve tried to do at the very beginning. I knew we may not see the fruits of our labor right away. But I thought by building this thing naturally, organically and little by little, it would have the most long-term returns and I think you’re seeing that right now.”
C of I will face its toughest test to date in Grand View. The Vikings have made eight postseason appearances in the last nine years, including winning it all in 2013. Nine of their 12 wins have come by double digits and they own a 28.5 margin of victory of opponents this season.
So even Kyle, whose only definition of nickels and dimes are what he stores in the center console of his car, knows what a win Saturday would mean.
“It would be phenomenal,” Kyle said. “These last four years have been unbelievable and I wouldn’t trade them for the world. I’m grateful for what everyone has been able to do for me and helping me out while I’ve been here. I hope I’ve been able to pay that back during my time here.”