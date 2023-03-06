CALDWELL — For the College of Idaho men’s basketball team, the emphasis has always been on putting the team first.
Statistical leaders often come off the bench. It’s common for the Yotes to have nine or ten different players on the scoresheet by halftime. In social media posts, particularly following wins, coach Colby Blaine will often highlight the team effort, capitalizing all four letters of the word ‘TEAM.’
For Jake O’Neil, that’s exactly the type of culture he was looking for.
Starting his college career playing golf at Boise State, O’Neil quickly realized how much he missed the team aspect of basketball. He found that at the College of Idaho, where he and the No.-1 ranked Yotes (30-1) will face Westcliff (Calif.) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament at J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
“I just really wanted to be part of a team and have a culture that I was a part of,” O’Neil said about returning to basketball three years ago. “Coach Blaine offered me a chance to come to such a great school. We’re about something so much more than ourselves, so it’s just a great opportunity and I’m glad made (the choice).”
O’Neil will enter the national tournament averaging 10 points and leading the Yotes with 7.5 rebounds per game. The Fruitland native has flourished over his three seasons in Caldwell, earning first team All-Cascade Conference honors this season. The relationship has been mutually beneficial, as Blaine said O’Neil has helped add to the culture of the team.
An example of that came in last week’s Cascade Conference Championship game when he had a first-half collision with Eastern Oregon’s Phillip Malatare, the Cascade Conference Player of the Year. The collision knocked Malatare out of the game and left O’Neil with a cut on his forehead. But after getting a bandage over the cut, O’Neil returned to the game and had seven points and nine rebounds in the Yotes’ 87-56 victory.
“Statistically, he’s an awesome player,” said Blaine. “But really what he is, he’s a vibe for our team. His presence on our team is a vibe of pure toughness and girt. You saw he got six stiches on his forehead and he didn’t miss any time from that. He doesn’t say a word about. He’s going to literally stick his nose in the middle of every play. He’s a reminder to us that toughness wins.”
At Fruitland High, O’Neil was a star on both the golf course and the basketball court. As a junior, he was the 3A Snake River Valley Conference player of the Year and led the Grizzlies to the 3A State Title in 2018. That spring, he was the 3A State Champion in golf.
When he graduated in 2019, he decided to focus on golf, which he now admits may have been a mistake. But by that point he had sunk so much time and money into the sport, that it felt like the right move.
He grew up having dreams of making it on to the PGA Tour and with the only serious conversations he had regarding basketball being with Blaine and the College of Idaho, he decided to chase his golf dreams at Boise State.
“I just felt like I needed to keep pursuing (golf),” O’Neil said. “I really love basketball and it was a really tough decision to make. I always knew in the back of my head, I could still be a college basketball player. I decided to make that change once I decided that golf felt more like a job and basketball felt more like just fun.”
O’Neil insists that there wasn’t anything bad about the Boise State golf team. He didn’t have any negative experiences or moments that left a foul taste in his mouth. But it didn’t take him long to realize that it was not what he had been looking for.
On the basketball court, you have four other teammates to help lift you up. On the links, it's just you against the course.
“It just really wasn’t a team, it’s just so individual based,” he said. “I didn’t really have anyone looking out for me and I wasn’t really looking out for anyone else. I really missed that team connection and having brothers like I did in high school.”
One night, while doing laundry in the dorms, O’Neil called up former Boise State basketball player Brian King, a family friend who O’Neil considers a mentor. He talked with King about how he was feeling and how much he missed basketball. It was during that conversation that the process of O’Neil switching sports really began.
King is also a friend of Blaine’s and Blaine coached King’s son, former Utah basketball player Brooks King, in AAU. Knowing the type of player O’Neil is and the type of program Blaine ran at the College of Idaho, he tried to make that connection as O’Neil was coming out of Fruitland.
Once again King tried to connect O’Neil and Blaine.
“I have shared a lot of conversations with Brian over the last couple of years about talent in the valley,” Blaine said. “But Jake was one of the first ones he really recommended that we should look into.”
Even though O’Neil had already made the decision to pursue basketball, Blaine wanted to wait for hum to finish his golf season at Boise State before any serious conversations took place. The COVID-19 pandemic sped up that process as the season was canceled in March 2020 without O’Neil having ever competed for the Broncos.
It only took a couple of weeks for him to commit to the Yotes after that, even though Blaine flat out told him that with a deep roster coming back from a team that saw its 2020 national title hopes dashed by the pandemic, he couldn’t promise O’Neil any playing time.
“I always had confidence in myself,” O’Neil said. “Coach Blaine told me that he couldn’t promise me any playing time or anything other than a spot on the team. I told him that’s all I needed.”
It took O’Neil three games to break into the Yotes’ starting lineup. He didn’t play the first game of the 2020-21 COVID-19 altered season against Montana Tech. Injuries and COVID-19 protocols gave him an opportunity to get into the Yotes’ second game at Boise State and had him in the starting lineup the third game at Utah State. He remained in the starting lineup the rest of the season.
Last season, during the Yotes’ run to the NAIA quarterfinals, O’Neil came off the bench in 30 of the College of Idaho’s 34 games. Blaine said the decision to move him to the bench was about the team and not about anyone’s performance. He still averaged 9.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per season.
This year, he’s started all 32 games.
He never once complained about his changing role, Blaine said. At the end of the day, it goes back to what’s best for the team.
“It’s why we’re No. 1 in the country,” Blaine said. “The truth is there’s a lot of kids that can average 10 points and 7.5 rebounds, but there’s not a lot of kids that can do it every night while consistently promoting their team.
"The other night (in a Cascade Conference semifinal win against Corban), he had one rebound in the game. He was upset with himself, but I heard him coming down the bench like ‘I got to get over it, I’m good, it doesn’t matter. We’re winning as a team.’ There’s a lot of people who can get statistics, there’s not a lot of people who can vibe like Jake can.”
Because of his redshirt golf season and the extra year of eligibility granted because of the pandemic, O’Neil will still have two years of eligibility left after this season. He’s on track to earn his degree in the spring and went through Senior Day festivities and even though he says he’s still technically undecided about if he will come back for sure next year, he thinks he will.
There’s a one-year post graduate program he can enroll in, and given the type of team culture he’s found at the College of Idaho, it will be tough for him to walk away after finding everything he had been looking for.
“Coach Blaine talks about the experience and how the culture is pretty much the best in the NAIA,” O’Neil said. “Every coach says that, but once I got here, I started to understand it. After a year of being here, you really understand what the whole team is about. It’s something much bigger than yourself.”