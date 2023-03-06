Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — For the College of Idaho men’s basketball team, the emphasis has always been on putting the team first.

Statistical leaders often come off the bench. It’s common for the Yotes to have nine or ten different players on the scoresheet by halftime. In social media posts, particularly following wins, coach Colby Blaine will often highlight the team effort, capitalizing all four letters of the word ‘TEAM.’

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments