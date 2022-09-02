Last Saturday’s season opener for the College of Idaho football team meant so much more for J.P. Cardillo than it simply being his first time starting a college football game.
It was so much more than the redshirt junior's first time suiting up for a game since playing in the California State Championship game as a high school senior in 2018.
As he ran onto the Simplot Stadium turf behind the motorcycles prior to the game, there was somebody else on his mind.
For Cardillo, the Yotes’ 31-3 win against Montana State-Northern was a dedication to his late mother, whose memory inspired him to return to the Yotes after a year away. It was also a testament to his determination to get on the field after overcoming two knee surgeries since coming to Caldwell in 2019, fulfilling her wishes.
“There are really no words to explain it,” said Cardillo. “Ever since I got here it’s been one adversity after another. But on the field, it was a dream come true. There were a lot of emotions, for sure. One moment I was crying, one minute I was laughing. It was anything and everything in between.”
Cardillo made his collegiate debut starting at right guard, and helped open holes for the Yotes run game, which found success with both the inside run game and counter plays.
“They had soft pressure going most of the time,” said Cardillo. “They were blitzing off the edge, so I was picking it up every time, getting a kickout and opening a seam for the running back to go through. It was some headbangers football, can’t ask for anything better, really.”
As a team, the Yotes ran for 178 yards with three different rushers getting at least one carry of 16 yards or more.
“Making his first start and playing well, it was good for him and good for the team,” said running back Hunter Gilbert, who had 72 rushing yards.
Cardillo is expected to get his second start today when the Yotes (1-0, 1-0 Frontier Conference) hit the road to take on Rocky Mountain at 11:30 a.m.
For Cardillo, this is a moment that at times he thought would never come, especially at this time last year. Having medically retired, Cardillo was more than happy just spending time with the Yotes as a player-coach and working on finishing his degree.
But things changed last October, when his mother, Shelly (née Burger), died at 58 after battling COVID-19. To honor her, Cardillo decided he was going to give playing one more chance.
“She’s the whole reason that I decided to come back and play football,” Cardillo said. “I was done, but I decided to come back and my goal was to start the first game out. And there I was, getting hoisted up by everyone, all the people I love around me.”
For Cardillo — who grew up in Simis Valley, California — there was no one more supportive of him coming to the College of Idaho than his mother. Shelly was a Nampa High graduate, who still has family living in the area. She took pride in telling everyone that she knew that her son was a College of Idaho football player. Shelly came to every game and was someone who Cardillo said was always “the life of the crowd.”
“He had come up to a camp and what they had seen early on, they were just excited about this place,” College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski said about Cardillo’s recruitment. “It was in Idaho and there were relatives here, so that was the first positive thing. Then it just worked out, we knew he was a good prospect.”
Once he arrived in Caldwell, though, Cardillo’s left knee started giving him trouble. The first injury, which occurred during his redshirt season in 2019, was one that accumulated slowly. Eventually it got bad enough that he went to have it checked out. He had a torn meniscus.
After recovering from that, Cardillo got back on the field, and started preparing to play during the delayed Spring 2021 season. But in the second practice, he made a cut and tore the meniscus again.
After a second setback, Cardillo decided he had had enough. He was going to medically retire.
“Each time, I was non-weight bearing on crutches for six weeks,” he said. “After 12 weeks total on crutches, not being able to do much, it adds up real quick. Then all the PT that comes afterwards, it’s a big strain on your mental health in general. A big thing for me coming back the first time was the confidence issue, was it going to happen again?”
While bummed, Cardillo said that his mother understood and respected the decision. But Cardillo still knew she would have loved to see him get on the field for the College of Idaho.
Following her death, giving it another go seemed like the right thing to do.
“She respected my wishes, obviously, but she wanted to get out there and play because she knew I could,” Cardillo said. “With injuries, I never really had an opportunity, so I was just going to call it quits. But after (her death), I was like ‘alright, I think I have some unfinished business out here to do.’”
When returning starter Camille Massaad went down with an injury during a scrimmage last month, it was Cardillo who was slated to step in and take over at right guard.
“He’s just improved his overall knowledge of what we’re trying to do and the technical parts of pulling that off,” Moroski said. “That really showed up on Saturday. I thought the O-Line did a great job, Northern showed every front, every blitz, all these things that were very difficult. They caught us a couple of times, but I thought we responded well and J.P. was a big part of that.”
Cardillo said in total eight family members, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, all attended Saturday’s game and got to see him make his debut. After the game, they shared hugs and reflected on the journey that had led to that point. They all told him how proud Shelly would have been of him.
“I was thinking about it after the game, it was kind of surreal, the way everything happened,” Cardillo said. “Obviously there were some unfortunate events, but the way everything ended up lining up, it was kind of crazy. I really felt like it was meant to be.”