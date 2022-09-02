C of I Football practice (J.P. Cardillo)

College of Idaho's J.P. Cardillo (75) runs through a drill during football practice on Wednesday.

 Brian Myrick/Idaho Press

Last Saturday’s season opener for the College of Idaho football team meant so much more for J.P. Cardillo than it simply being his first time starting a college football game.

It was so much more than the redshirt junior's first time suiting up for a game since playing in the California State Championship game as a high school senior in 2018.

