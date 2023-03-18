The job is finally complete for the College of Idaho. The Yotes will be taking the red banner they’ve been chasing home to Caldwell with them.
The College of Idaho secured its second-ever national title, and first since 1996, on Saturday holding off a charging Indiana Tech team to take a 73-71 win in the NAIA Finals in Kansas City, Missouri.
“We came here with a mission,” said Charles Elzie, who was named the tournament MVP. “We had a vision when I got here and this is the thing I’ve been dreaming about since I got here. It feels good to do this with the guys I love.”
For the second day in a row the Yotes (36-1) nearly saw their championship dreams vanish after once again letting their opponent cut a 23-point lead to as low as one in the final minutes. But just like they did in Friday’s 73-72 semifinal win against Ottawa (Ariz.), the Yotes were able to deny the Warriors a tying shot at the buzzer, with Tyler Robinett getting a hand in front of the Indiana Tech shooter as time ran down.
“Even with how hectic those two games were, I still think we were the more mature team,” said Jake O’Neil, who had a double-double Saturday with 15 points and 12 rebounds. “We stayed confident and we hit the shots we had to at the end of the day. That’s why we came out with those two wins. Even though they were close games, I think we just all had confidence we were going to finish them out. This is a team with a lot of trust and the result speaks for itself, I guess.”
The win finally completes the job for the College of Idaho (36-1), which has had many of its teams in recent years with realistic expectations of a national title who were not able to get it done. That includes back-to-back trips to the semifinals in 2018-19, a trip to the quarterfinals in 2022 and, of course, the 2020 team which was ranked No. 1 in the country entering the NAIA Division II tournament. That team saw its dream end when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the tournament.
“All those past teams taught us exactly who we needed to be,” said coach Colby Blaine, who was elevated to the head coaching position between the two semifinal trips in 2018 and ‘19. “This victory was for everybody who has played in a College of Idaho jersey. Those last couple of years, they taught us how to be tough, how to be gritty, how to be a team. I’m so happy for this group, they did it the right way and they got rewarded tonight.”
It’s not hard to draw parallels between this year’s Yotes team and the 2020 team, the only real difference being that 2020 was done in a split NAIA and 2023 was the third season in which the NAIA had been reclassified to a single division.
Just like 2020, this year’s Yotes went through the Cascade Conference regular season and tournament without dropping a game. Both teams also entered the postseason as the No. 1-ranked team in the country.
Saturday’s win caps off a 36-game win streak, the longest active win streak at any level of men’s college basketball in the country, to end the season. The Yotes lost their season opener to Arizona Christian, but since then it had been mostly double-digit wins for the College of Idaho, save for the last two wins. And even in both of those the Yotes had 23-point leads in the second half.
In fact, the Yotes had at least a 20-point lead in each of their last five NAIA Tournament games. The only one where they didn’t lead by at least 20 was their 78-61 opening round win against Westcliff (Calif.).
For the first time in the tournament, the Yotes also led wire-to-wire, as Robinett gave the Yotes a lead with an early 3-pointer. Robinett had three triples in the first six minutes of the game as the College of Idaho jumped out to a 17-4 lead.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
That lead continued to grow throughout the first half, and the College of Idaho led 45-26 going into the locker room.
The Yotes took a 52-29 lead on a Charles Elzie 3-pointer with 17 minutes left in the game, and to anyone who didn’t watch either of Friday’s semifinal games, it might as well have been a forgone conclusion that the Yotes were well on their way to winning the title.
Those who did, knew anything was possible.
Shortly after the Yotes narrowly avoided collapsing against OUAZ in their semifinal match, Indiana Tech (32-5) overcame a 16-point deficit against Georgetown (Ky.) to win 80-71. Once again, the Warriors started coming back on Saturday.
A 9-0 Indiana Tech run cut the Yotes’ lead to 52-39with 15 minutes left. After cutting it down to 10 points a couple times, the Warriors finally got within single digits after two free throws with 4:21 left in the game.
Things only continued to get interesting from there.
“I love the story line that we had to win two very close games,” Blaine said. “You have to be beyond tough and beyond mature that handle the pressures of the lead going way. All year we said ‘the games are going to get closer,’ and they guys kept buying in that they needed to be ready for them. And they were.”
Elzie fouled Indiana Tech shooter Max Perez on a 3-point shot with 1:30 left, and Perez made all three free throws to cut the deficit to 70-66.
The Warriors cut it to 70-68 on two Josh Kline free throws after Drew Wyman fouled trying to make an offensive rebounds on his own missed shot.
Indiana Tech had two chances to tie the game in the final seconds. Down 72-70, the Warriors made one of two free throws with 12 seconds left.
After Wyman made one of two free throws on the other end, Indiana Tech had a chance to tie — or win with a 3-point attempt. But Robinett was able to stop the Warriors from getting a good look inside the 3-point line at the buzzer, securing the win, and the title, for the College of Idaho.
“I just wanted to make sure he wasn’t going to get an easy shot at the basket,” Robinett said. “We were only up two, so I was going to make sure that they didn’t get an easy two to tie it up and send it to overtime. In that moment, it happened so fast, I couldn’t even tell what was going on. I was just trying to get a hand on the ball.”