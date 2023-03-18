Support Local Journalism


The job is finally complete for the College of Idaho. The Yotes will be taking the red banner they’ve been chasing home to Caldwell with them.

The College of Idaho secured its second-ever national title, and first since 1996, on Saturday holding off a charging Indiana Tech team to take a 73-71 win in the NAIA Finals in Kansas City, Missouri.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

