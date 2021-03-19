Jacob Holcomb shook off some early hits in his first college start.
The College of Idaho quarterback responded to a first quarter sack, which was technically negated by an offensive holding penalty and completed a 20-yard pass to Hunter Juarez for a first down on the very next play. That drive resulted in the Yotes' first touchdown in Saturday’s 26-12 win against Montana State-Northern.
He shook off two more sacks in the second quarter and connected with Isaiah Veal down field for a 55-yard gain late in the half, setting up their second touchdown.
For the sophomore, being able to respond to those hits is just part of the game. While protecting the quarterback is one of the biggest keys for any offense, Holcomb is not afraid to bounce back up after the defense does reach him.
“Playing football for so long, you kind of get used to getting hit, especially as a quarterback,” said Holcomb. “You’re going to get hit, you got to prepare your mind and be ready for it. I’ve been playing football since I was 6 years old. Playing for so long, I think it gets you ready for that mental aspect of playing the physical game of football as it is.”
He added a 72-yard touchdown pass to Brock Richardson in the third quarter, connecting with Richardson after he had passed all of the Lights’ defenders.
“I thought we put him in a little bit of a hard situation early on,” College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski said. “We missed some production and I thought offensively, we started slow. Of course, that always reflects on the quarterback, so you could say from watching the game he started slow. His great strength, though, is he’s a pretty unflappable guy. And when he had the chance to make plays, he made huge plays for us.”
Holcomb, who beat out his older brother, Nathaniel, as well as Capital High graduate Ryan Hibbs for the starting job, had 231 yards on 13-for-19 passing with a touchdown and an interception. He will be back under center at 1 p.m. today when the Yotes (1-0) take on Rocky Mountain (0-1) at Simplot Stadium.
“It was a long, long wait for that first game,” said Holcomb. "It was pretty fun to go back out there and play my first career game and play with all the boys. It was nothing but excitement. I’m just ready for Saturday, getting prepared for it and taking it week-by-week.”
Holcomb first arrived in Caldwell in the fall of 2019 after being named the Washington Gatorade Player of the Year during his senior year at Puyallup High. As a senior, he passed for 3,148 yards and 45 touchdowns, leading the Vikings to the 4A state semifinals. He also had 765 rushing yards during the season. He was also named the South Puget Sound League Player of the Year, and selected as a 4A All-State player.
But despite the stats and accolades, he wasn’t heavily recruited. According to 247Sports, he was Washington’s 82nd-ranked overall player in the 2019 recruiting class. With Nathaniel starting during Jacob’s freshman and sophomore seasons, the younger Holcomb didn’t start at quarterback until his junior year and, as a result, he said, he didn't have as much time to show off to recruiters. His recruiting page didn’t list any NCAA Division I schools that showed interest in him.
He accepted an offer with the Yotes, with Nathaniel playing a big reason why he chose to come to Caldwell.
“Going out my senior year and playing the way I did, I was hoping to get more looks,” Holcomb said. “But ending up here at C of I is probably one of the greatest things that could have happened to me. I’ve made so many great relationships with coaches, players and faculty. I’m definitely blessed to be here.”
As a freshman, he appeared in three games behind four-year starter Darius-James Peterson.
With Peterson graduating, Holcomb knew he would be in the discussion for the starting job. But as spring practice was getting started, the COVID-19 pandemic closed campus and he returned home to Puyallup.
He spent the spring throwing with former high school teammates who had also returned home after their colleges shut down. He also threw with teammates of his younger brother, Luke, who is a senior at Puyallup and holds an offer from the College of Idaho.
The Yotes returned to campus in the fall, but the Frontier Conference postponed its season to the spring, forcing Holcomb to wait longer for his shot.
At the beginning of preseason practices, it was the two Holcomb brothers who appeared to be battling for the starting job. But Hibbs, a redshirt freshman, impressed enough in the preseason to join the discussion. Hibbs went 3 for 3 for 21 yards and a touchdown backing up Holcomb on Saturday.
“Nathaniel and Ryan are both great quarterbacks and both great dudes,” said Holcomb. “I love them to death. We’re all capable of making the same throws and running the offense. Just that piece of competition really drives you to want to be the best you can.”
Despite going up against his older brother, who is also his roommate, Holcomb said there was never any sibling rivalry dynamic in the quarterback race. When Jacob got named the starter, less than a week before the opener, Nathaniel was the first to congratulate him.
His first season as a starter will be an abbreviated one, as the end of today’s game will mark the halfway point of the regular season. With three Frontier Conference teams opting out for the spring, the season consists of just four games. There will still be a 16-team NAIA Tournament after the season, but even if the Yotes advance to the championship game, the eight total games they play will be two less than the normal 10-game regular season schedule.
But Holcomb isn’t going to let a short season change what this opportunity means to him. He’s just going to go out there and play.
Just like he always does when he faces adversity.
“Whether there’s an NAIA Championship, or not, we’re going to go out there and play football and fight to win every single game,” Holcomb said. “I think the main part is going out, paying with the guys, getting reps and comfortable in the situation of playing college football.”