CALDWELL — The College of Idaho football team doesn’t name team MVPs, but if they did, coach Mike Moroski would have one candidate in mind.
After he ran for 207 yards in last Saturday’s 44-20 win against Montana State-Northern, Moroski took senior running back Justin Hellyer aside and let him know that from the coach’s perspective he might just be the Yotes’ most valuable player.
“I think I’m not the only one that would say that,” said Moroski. “We don’t even award a most valuable player, but with his attitude, his work ethic, he’s a fantastic special teams player and a fantastic player. He just happens to be in a stable.”
Just a couple weeks ago, Hellyer was the third on the depth chart for the Yotes at the running back position, behind juniors Nick Calzaretta and Dominic Garzoli. He entered the Nov. 9 game against Montana Western with 244 yards on 38 carries. But after injuries to the two guys in front of him, Hellyer made the most of his opportunity as the Yotes’ lead back and had a career day on Senior Day.
“I was a little flustered in the beginning, but it’s something good,” said Hellyer. “I haven’t had this much playing time in long time, so it’s nice.”
Calzaretta is expected to be back for the No. 5 College of Idaho (10-0) for this week’s first round NAIA Playoff game against Ottawa (Ariz.) (9-1). But with Garzoli out for the season, Hellyer will still be the No. 2 guy in the Yotes’ backfield and is expected to get his fair share of carries throughout the playoffs.
Hellyer just wants to do whatever he can to extend his college football career.
“It kind of hit me in week 8, and I was like ‘holy crap, if we weren’t in the playoffs, it would be my last two games,’” Hellyer said. “Now I’m like ‘this could be my last game, so I better ball.’”
In the past two weeks, Hellyer has made the most of his elevated role, rushing for 304 yards and two touchdowns. He was moved up to the backup role during the first quarter of the Montana Western game after Garzoli left the game with a gruesome arm injury. Garzoli was carted off the field with his arm in a sling.
Hellyer rushed for 97 yards in that game, including a 69-yard run four a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to extend the Yotes’ lead to three possessions in a 38-27 win. That one run went for more yards than he had had in any game in his College of Idaho career up until that point.
Calzaretta missed last week’s game against Montana State-Northern with a knee injury, giving Hellyer a big bulk of the workload. He carried the ball 29 times against the Lights, with a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
He said he knew he was having a good game, but didn’t realize just how good until afterwards.
“I was with my parents, talking after the game and someone came up to me and said ‘you rushed for over 200 yards,’” he said. “I was like ‘holy cow.’”
He became the sixth player in College of Idaho football history to have a 200-yard running game, and two of the other guys who have done it are current teammates. Calzaretta had 247 yards in a 28-14 win at Montana Tech earlier this season, while quarterback Darius-James Peterson has had a pair of 200-yard rushing games in his career, going for 230 against Montana Western in 2017 and for 228 in 2016 against Southern Oregon.
“Whenever he touches the ball it’s an explosive play,” Peterson said about Hellyer. “He can get a touchdown at any moment, so it’s really fun to watch.”
The Yotes enter the playoffs ranked fifth in the NAIA with 258 rushing yards per game, so being third on depth chart made it hard to break into the regular rotation.
Moroski said Hellyer, a transfer from Shasta (Calif.) Community College, could have been a solid special teams player at a NCAA Division I school, as he originally appeared on the Yotes’ radar thanks to a suggestion by former Boise State and current UC Davis coach Dan Hawkins after there wasn’t any room for him on the Aggies’ roster. While the coach said he could see frustration at times from him when he didn’t get a whole lot of playing time, Moroski said it was a positive frustration, one that he channeled to make himself, as well as those around him, a better player.
All that, Moroski said, makes the Yotes a better practice team, and that’s one of the things the coach says makes Hellyer so valuable.
“He’s just a dirty work guy,” Moroski said. “For him to get his due, and some carries and a 200-yard game was really fun. I think everybody pulls for him.”