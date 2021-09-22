It would be entertaining to be in La Grande, Oregon, on Saturday.
That's when the Frontier Conference co-champions, Eastern Oregon and College of Idaho, face off in the first of two head-to-head showdowns.
Eastern Oregon is the last undefeated team in the Frontier Conference. Rocky Mountain College, which knocked off the Yotes 33-30 at Simplot Stadium on Sept. 4, suffered its first loss Saturday.
No team will run the table this fall. Eastern Oregon had a knuckle grinder Saturday in a 10-7 road win against Carroll.
College of Idaho came out of its bye week swinging in a home game Saturday against Southern Oregon. The Yotes pulled away 23-3, and it wasn't that close.
Coach Mike Moroski has decided to implement a two-quarterback system with starter Jack Rice and Ryan Hibbs. It's a smart move, considering there's no drop off in production. Call them co-starters.
The Yotes' defense took it up a couple of levels against Southern Oregon. After giving up too many yards through the air against Rocky Mountain, the pass coverage returned and shut down the Raiders. They made it no secret they wanted Southern Oregon to pass the ball and often. The Yotes' defensive strength was stifling.
I asked Moroski what his secret is in getting the best out of his team following byes. Since the program returned in 2014, College of Idaho is 7-0 coming off extra rest.
He said it's simple — he just gets out of the way.
“I tend to put it on the coaches to make sure we're back to fundamentals, back to basics and all that,” Moroski said. “And I trust the guys that they can get rested.”
It showed.
“I thought we had one of our most productive weeks of practice in my whole time here,” Moroski said. “I was really thrilled with the progress we made.”
The Yotes will need to have another solid week of practice leading into Saturday.
• A couple of things have emerged a month into the prep football season.
In the 5A Southern Idaho Conference, there are four playoff-bound teams in Mountain View (4-0), Meridian (3-1), Rocky Mountain (3-1) and Eagle (2-2). Then there's Skyview (4-0), Capital (3-1) and Timberline (3-1).
Six of those seven teams should end up in the state playoffs. Of the two SIC divisions, the Foothills Division is loaded with Rocky Mountain, Meridian, Eagle, Skyview and Timberline.
Skyview is a mystery to me. The Hawks made the playoffs last year and they're much improved over last season. We'll find out how much improved they are Friday when they play host to Rocky Mountain.
• In 4A, four teams have emerged in what will be a dog fight until the end.
Emmett pulled off the early shocker, shutting out Bishop Kelly at home 21-0. Emmett (3-1, 2-0) and Middleton (3-1, 2-0) are tied for first and Bishop Kelly (2-2, 1-1) and Vallivue (2-2, 1-1) are close by.
• Snake River Valley Conference teams open league play Friday. No. 1-ranked Homedale (4-0) and Weiser (4-0) have played well through the nonleague portion of their schedules. Fruitland (2-1) visits Weiser on Friday in the best league opener.
• Four of the five 2A Western Idaho Conference teams have had their moments during nonleague play. Keep an eye on Melba, Nampa Christian, Cole Valley and New Plymouth.