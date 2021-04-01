Trystin Crofts didn’t have to think twice about it.
Almost immediately after the College of Idaho softball season got canceled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the senior knew she wasn’t ready to hang up the cleats. So, when the NAIA announced it wasn’t charging spring sports athletes a year of eligibility for the 2019-20 academic year, Crofts was ready to commit a fifth year to the Yotes.
“I was a complete wreck when I found out," Crofts said about last season being canceled. "I didn't know if I had played my last game, so I remember walking home, I opened the door, my roommates were sitting in the house and I just fell to my knees crying because I couldn't believe that had just happened. You always think you're going to have more games and when it gets ripped from you, it totally broke my heart."
In her fifth season in Caldwell, Crofts is making the most of her second chance at a senior season, batting .372 out of the No. 3 slot as she takes aim at multiple school records. She already owns the school record with 121 runs scored during her career and is tied for the school record with 12 triples. She's also within reach of career records for hit (18 short, with 198), doubles (eight short, with 45) and RBIs (11 short, with 128).
She also has helped lead the Yotes (22-8, 12-0 Cascade Conference) in the chase for the conference championship as the regular season hits the halfway mark this weekend during a series against Bushnell.
“There’s a lot of kids that I have coached in my 16 years of coaching, and there’s few that have that passion for the game of softball,” College of Idaho coach Al Mendiola said about Crofts. “I don’t want to make it sound like we’ve had kids that didn’t care, she’s just at a different level. I think words ‘softball is life’ was true to her.”
Mendiola said he saw that passion in Crofts almost immediately when he met her at a camp at the College of Southern Idaho, during her junior year at Tooele (Utah) High.
“Within the first 15 minutes of meeting her and watching her at the camp, I had to have her,” Mendiola said. “She brought a lot of energy at the camp and she was very noticeable because she hustled everywhere to every station.”
That energy got her into the starting lineup as a freshman, where she began her college career as a shortstop. She moved over to third base before her junior season in 2019, but has continued to put up big numbers for the Yotes at the plate.
But Mendiola said that one of the things he’s been most impressed with, this year especially, is her improved defensive play. From 2017-20, Crofts has a .871 fielding percentage and committed 75 errors, roughly one every other game.
Through 30 games this season, she has committed just three errors , good for a .958 fielding percentage. A lot of that she credits to her change in position.
“When I moved to third, I realized I don’t have time to think, I only have time to react,” Crofts said. “I have these crazy super-fast balls hit to me and everyone is like ‘oh my gosh,’ but to me it’s just see the ball, get the ball. It’s honestly helped me in that way that I can just react and I don’t have to think about how I’m going to this ball. I just get the ball, and that’s honestly the best thing for me as a defensive player.”
Her love for softball hasn’t slowed down, either.
“When somebody else on my team does something amazing, I’m jumping up and down screaming, I cannot control my excitement,” said Crofts. “I’ve been playing the game since I was 4 years old, so it’s literally a part of me and it makes me who I am. To be able to share that excitement when other people do good things, when I do good things, it just comes from the love of the game. I don’t think that will ever go away. If I could play for 30 more years, I would.”
Playing for 30 more years, at least competitively, doesn’t appear to be in the cards for her, however. Crofts is currently working part time as the social media manager for Sindro, a fitness studio management software company based out of Boise. After graduation, she plans to switch to full time there.
She also has thought about getting into coaching, and trying to keep her love for the game alive in that way.
“Maybe I’ll even pick up some slowpitch softball games,” she said. “It’s not the same, but it’s something that’s close. I’ll never stop playing, that’s for sure. Just maybe in a different way.”