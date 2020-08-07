The Frontier Conference reaffirmed Friday plans for its NAIA schools in Montana to play football this fall. The league's five football teams in Montana are planning to play an eight-game, round-robin schedule. The Frontier Conference will continue to closely monitor and adjust as necessary to protect the health and safety of all involved in the athletic programs, league officials said. Three other schools that play football in the Frontier Conference — the College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Southern Oregon — have already moved their football seasons to the spring. The NAIA football championships have been moved to the spring and the top teams in the Frontier Conference plan to participate in the playoffs at that time.