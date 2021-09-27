Former College of Idaho right-hander Riley O’Brien will make his Major League debut on Tuesday , earning the Game 1 start on the mound of the Cincinnati Reds' series in Chicago against the White Sox.
The Reds announced Monday that O’Brien, who was an All-NAIA West performer for the Coyotes in 2016 and 2017, helping C of I to back-to-back NAIA Tournament appearances, will be called up from Triple-A Louisville. He will replace scheduled starter Luis Castillo, who was placed on the family emergency leave list.
“He's been on the radar for a long time," Reds manager David Bell told MLB.com. "Just to see him in Cincinnati here and get a start, it's great for him, but also for us to get to see him at this level. Another guy that we'll get to watch and observe and see how he does here. I'm anxious to see him here (Tuesday).”
O'Brien will become the second former Yotes to play in the Major Leagues, following Jason Simontacchi, who pitched for both the St. Louis Cardinals (2002-04) and Washington Nationals (2007), along with Team Italy in the 2000 Summer Olympics.
The 26-year-old O’Brien was an eighth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2017 MLB Draft and was traded to the Reds last season. He has a career 23-17 record and a 3.32 ERA in 79 minor league appearances, going 7-7 this season in Louisville with a career-high 121 strikeouts.
In two seasons with the Yotes from 2016-17, O'Brien has a 9-7 record on the mound with a 2.70 ERA and 141 strikeouts against 63 walks.