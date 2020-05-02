Josh Wilson sees a lot of similarities between his time with the College of Idaho men’s basketball team and the past two years with Eanna Basketball Club in Ireland.
As one of former Yotes coach Scott Garson’s first recruits to Caldwell in 2013, Wilson helped lay the groundwork for turning around a team that had hovered around the .500 mark prior to his arrival to one that is competing for national titles year in and year out. When he came to Eanna prior to the 2018-19 season, the team just had been relegated from the Irish Super League to the second-tier Division 1.
But with Wilson on the squad, the team not only won the Division 1 championship to move back up to Ireland’s top league, it also was in contention for a run in the Champions Trophy Playoffs this season, sitting in third place when the Super League cut its season short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We started pretty much from scratch, we built the core of the team together,” said Wilson, who was named to the Super League All-Star Second Team this season. “It started to become a habit,when we started winning a lot of games. Our first year we went 22-1 and winning became a part of the culture. It was just like at C of I, when Garson first got there, the C of I wasn’t winning a lot of games. Then he brought in new recruits and a new system and it became a winning attitude. That’s how Eanna was.”
Wilson is hardly the only former Yote who has made a living playing professional basketball overseas. Six different Yotes were on professional rosters in Europe and Asia this past season.
In December, Roosevelt Adams was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the Philippine Basketball Association, and was set to begin his first season in the top league in the Philippines with Columbian Dyip before the season was indefinitely postponed. Aziz Leeks was nearing the end of his season in France. Marck Coffin played this season in Germany, after spending the last three in Austria. Sydney Donaldson was playing this year in Italy, while Aitor Zubizarreta was playing in his native country, Spain.
“At College of Idaho they watched a lot of NBA-style basketball, and did what the pros are doing and a lot of the high level (NCAA) Division I teams are doing,” said Leeks. “We had a whole segment on jump stopping and pivoting, and we practiced those things daily. I think all those things we do in practices translates everywhere, if you’re going to play in the pros overseas, the NBA, or wherever.”
Leeks played for Longueau, which competes in the Nationale Masculine 2, the fourth-tier league in the France. He spent the previous season playing in Spain and living on the Canary Islands. Despite not playing in top-tier leagues, it’s been an experience of a lifetime.
“All of this has been a blessing,” Leeks said. “I never dreamed of going to any of these places, to be honest. It was never in my imagination to be in France or the Canary Islands.”
Both Wilson and Adams are getting chances not only to play in the top leagues of their respective countries, but to shine. Wilson’s Eanna team participated in the National Cup, an in-season Super League Tournament. Eanna advanced to the championship game, which was broadcast on television nationwide in Ireland. Adams spent last season playing in the PBA D-League, but also got selected to represent the Philippines in a couple international tournaments with Mighty Sports. During the Dubai International Basketball Tournament, he got to be teammates with Lamar Odom, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft who spent 14 seasons in the NBA. Mighty Sports finished third in that tournament.
“I learned a lot, actually,” Adams said about playing with Odom. “Patience was one of the biggest things. He’d tell me I’m a young kid that wants to try and do everything all at once. But he said ‘patience, everything comes to you, the game will flow much better for you.’ He was a good teammate, saying ‘the little things will always guide you on to a good career.’”
Adams then also joined Mighty Sports in July for the Williams Jones Cup in Taiwan, where the team went 8-0 to win the title. That tournament, coupled with a strong showing at the PBA combine, earned Adams the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
With the season postponed just as it was starting, Adams opted to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic in the Philippines, rather than return to the United States. According to John Hopkins University, as of Friday, there had been 8,772 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 579 deaths in the Philippines, compared to more than 1,000,000 cases and 64,000 deaths in the United States.
“So far there’s not as many people infected here, compared to the States,” Adams said. “Right now we’re still on lockdown and making sure everything is safe before we start the season.”
Both Leeks and Wilson have returned to the United States and are staying in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, respectively. Both are hoping to be able to continue their careers after the pandemic has passed. But right now everything is unknown.
“In France, they don’t even know if they’re going to be allowed to bring American imports into the country,” Leeks said. “I’m keeping all of my options open, but right now I’m waiting for everything with the COVID-19 to settle down. If I’m allowed to return later on, then I’ll pick back up and see what my options are.”
Wilson, who spent a year as an assistant coach at Vallivue High before joining Eanna, hopes to get into coaching after his playing days are done. But he’s still hoping to get one more shot at the pros. He’s currently putting together a highlight tape to send out to teams.
“I’m just working on getting that out there for people to see,” Wilson said. “I’m planning on signing an agent after the highlight tape gets out and go from there and see where the best situation is for me to go play at and further my career.”