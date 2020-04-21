Josh Brown had hoped to get in front of as many NFL scouts and coaches as he could before this week's NFL Draft.
As a player from the NAIA, the former College of Idaho offensive tackle knew he had to get his name out as much as possible.
Restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic have kept him from meeting with scouts, but he was still able to participate in a virtual pro day and has had his agent busy talking with NFL teams in an effort to either get him drafted in the later rounds on Saturday, or more likely, be signed as an undrafted free agent after the seventh round concludes.
“I haven't been able to do anything in front of the scouts, but they don't need much more information,” Brown said. “My agent has been doing mostly phone calls and talking. They're relying on the film from the season, the NFLPA Bowl Game and the Hula Bowl. So they're looking at those films. It's hurting this entire class trying to go and play in the next level. There's not as many opportunities to go and be in front of scouts. I know that some people haven't even been able to do a pro day, which hurts them. I'm glad we were able to at least film most of one and get that sent out.”
Brown and his wife, Maggie, moved back to Colfax, Washington, last week to be closer to family after Maggie saw her hours reduced as a dental assistant in Montana, where the couple had moved after Brown completed his senior season with the Yotes in November. They decided Josh could pick up more hours working on trucks as a mechanic for his father-in-law.
Brown said they will be watching the draft in Colfax with both of their families on Saturday.
“It's really exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time,” Brown said. “The dream's really coming true and it's happening (this) week. I guess it's kind of a mix of all of (the emotions). Some days you're super excited, other days you're like 'what's happening?' You just want to know, but all you can do is wait.”
Before the COVID-19 outbreak hit, Brown had got his chances to get in front of scouts and go up against higher-level competition.
In January, he participated in the College Gridiron Challenge, a series of organized practices in Fort Worth, Texas. That same month he also played in the NFLPA Bowl Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, California, and in the Hula Bowl in Honolulu.
Even the NFL banned scouts from traveling to Pro Days. Brown was able to film a workout during the University of Montana's pro day, which started at a high school field in the Missoula area. After completing the 40-yard dash and cone drills, the maintenance worker who allowed them to use the field had to close it up. So a player who worked at the gym where many of the players trained was able to get weight benches out of there, and Pro Day finished with them lifting in a parking lot.
“The coronavirus was just coming out and was hot, and the social distancing thing was really starting to take effect,” Brown said. “People were walking on the sidewalk with their family. They're practicing social distancing and are mad because we're not, we're like 'hey we're just trying to film a pro day and be done.'” It wasn't like 'oh we're just trying to bench in a parking lot,' it was the only spot we could do it.”
He continued lifting in a garage, while practicing social distancing in Montana, and since returning to Colfax has kept lifting in his own garage.
While his agent has been taking most of the calls, Brown has received a few calls from teams, mostly to verify his contact information. He did get a call from the Arizona Cardinals' assistant offensive line coach to talk about what the team saw on film and what it liked. Brown said that was the most interest he'd experienced from a team through the process.
“I've been talking with my agent, he said it's like trying to catch a leaf in the wind,” Brown said. “It's so hard to just know because nobody is able to meet and just doing calls from home. So not everybody knows what's going on. I feel like I've got a really good chance to get signed. But anything can happen on that day. It all depends on which teams get which players. I'm going to be as prepared as I can be and hope for the best.”