Jalen Galloway says he always knew this was a matchup that would be possible in the NAIA Tournament.
When the brackets were announced, the former College of Idaho basketball player saw the path that would lead him to a showdown against the Yotes.
On Saturday, it all becomes a reality for the current Loyola (Louisiana) forward. Galloway and the Wolf Pack (34-1) will meet up with the Yotes (32-4) in the NAIA Quarterfinals, pitting the Mountain View High graduate against the team that he played his first three years of his college career with, a trip to Monday’s semifinals on the line. The game is scheduled to tipoff at 10 a.m. MDT in Kansas City, Missouri.
“It’s interesting for sure,” said Galloway. “It doesn’t really surprise me that this game is going to be played, they’re a very good team. My phone’s been blowing up a lot since the selection show a couple weeks ago. Left and right people have been texting me going ‘this is a possibility.’ Now it’s happening, so it’s going to be pretty exciting, it’s going to be a solid matchup.”
Galloway played for the Yotes from 2018-21, averaging 8.8 points per game over three seasons. Last year, his first year as a starter for the Yotes, he led the team with 14.9 points per game.
“I built some good friendships with a lot of those guys, so I’ll definitely go show love and support and congratulate them on their fantastic season,” Galloway said about going up against former teammates. "I won’t shy away from it.”
During his freshman season, Galloway’s family moved from Meridian to Dallas, making it harder for him to visit them on a regular basis. With the NAIA granting all players who were playing during the 2021-22 season an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he opted to leave the Yotes and look for a program that could put him closer to his parents for two years.
He found that in Loyola, which is located in New Orleans.
“My parents, at the beginning of my college career, had moved to Dallas, so I wasn’t getting to see them or my little siblings as much,” said Galloway. “I really wanted to be closer to an area where I could pop over real quick, if needed. Moving to New Orleans, it’s pretty much an ideal spot because it’s an hour flight, a seven-hour drive, and I still have my own space and am able to do my own thing.”
For the College of Idaho, the story line of facing one of their players is not one they are focusing on. The Yotes brought in six new players to this year’s squad, two of whom have been playing in starting roles for the Yotes.
“We’re spend so much time focusing on our team and our program,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine. “At the end of the day we’re going to worry about ourselves and be the best versions of ourselves. Kudos to the best team that wins.”
Of course, Blaine admits, it is something the team is well aware of. After all, there are still several of his former teammates who are still with the Yotes and know Galloway well.
“It’s like something you don’t want to talk about, like the elephant in the room,” said senior Ivory Miles-Williams, who was teammates with Galloway for three years. “It’s like ‘yeah, OK, we’re playing against Jalen and his team.’ I feel like we’re mature enough to play our basketball game, but it’s going to be a tough game."
Galloway comes in with a Wolf Pack team that has reached the quarterfinals despite facing adversity caused by the destruction of Hurricane Ida before the season started. The Hurricane tore the roof of the Wolf Pack’s home gym, ruining the floor and damaging bleachers.
Loyola held its training camp in Dallas, then had to start its season playing at Tulane University’s Devlin Fieldhouse before being able to return to their on-campus home in January. Even after returning to their home gym, the school had to bring in temporary bleachers and play on a donated court. Full repairs aren't expected to be completed until August.
Despite the setback, Loyola ran through the Southern States Athletic Conference, its only loss coming against Faulkner (Alabama). Galloway had 10 points on Thursday as Loyola beat Faulkner 85-67, the Wolf Pack’s 18th straight victory.
Galloway enters Saturday’s game averaging 6.6 points per game.
“At C of I, Colby Blaine and Scott Garson built up a strong culture for a long time, so I really think that helped me with my mentality of being on a winning team like this, as well,” Galloway said. “It’s been a lot of fun to play with (Loyola seniors) Zach (Wrightsil) and Myles (Burns) who I feel are some of the best athletes in the country, and Brandon (Davis) who is probably one of the better point guards in the NAIA. It’s genuinely been a lot of fun and all smiles and a lot of trust. We’re not afraid to address the issues of yes, we want to win a national championship. We put it out there, we talk about it every day.”
To get to that national title, Galloway’s old team stands in his way. The Yotes are looking for their first national title since 1996, having their national title hopes dashed two years ago by COVID-19 while the College of Idaho was the No. 1 overall seed in the NAIA Division II Tournament.
Saturday, one of these teams will take a step closer to that goal, on the doorstep of playing for the top trophy.
“At the end of the day, I still have all the love for Jalen,” Miles-Williams said. “I still talk to him, so I’m proud of how far he’s come life wise, and stuff like that. But once we hit the court on Saturday, it’s going to be like Magic and Bird. We’re competing now, we're going for the red banner. It will be fun, a great atmosphere. And it will be a hell of a story line around 1 p.m. on Saturday, after the game is over.”