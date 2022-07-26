CALDWELL — Ryan Hibbs and Andy Peters knew of each other growing up, but never really took the time to get to know one another.
Both quarterbacks grew up in Boise, so they would often find themselves at the same workouts or attending the same camps during the weekend. In high school they built a rivalry at Dona Larson Park as 5A Southern Idaho Conference rivals. Hibbs played at Capital and Peters at Timberline, which shared the same home field.
But despite crossing paths so frequently, their conversations never really amounted to much more than a courteous ‘hello.’
“I don’t think I even had his number before I was in the (transfer portal),” admits Peters.
A few years later, and about 25 miles to the west of Dona Larson Park, Hibbs and Peters once again find themselves in competition. This time, however, as teammates.
With Peters transferring from Boise State to the College of Idaho, he and Hibbs will be battling in for the Yotes’ starting job. And even as they are still embroiled in competition, much like have throughout their careers, a friendship between the two has begun to develop.
“I’m excited to have him as a teammate, we actually do get along well,” said Hibbs. “I know these are always awkward things, when people come in. But I really like the guy. We knew each other a little bit before and I’m excited about the competition. I think it makes the team as a whole a lot better having both of us in the room.”
The competition begins next Tuesday when the College of Idaho opens summer practice. Over the course of the following three weeks coaches will carefully evaluate both players with coach Mike Moroski stating that a decision will be made by Aug. 20, one week before the Yotes’ season-opener against Montana State-Northern.
Moroski added that there won’t be a platoon system like last year, when Hibbs and Jack Rice — who moves over to wide receiver this season — split time under center early in the year before Hibbs took over full-time the second half of the season.
“I know that we can win games with both of those, already,” Moroski said. “How we’re going to decide is a little bit of a difficult question, we’ll do a statistical analysis, practice by practice. But ultimately it always comes down to subjective sorts of things that play in. Ultimately we promised Andy and Ryan that there would be a competition and they know the deal, hopefully they get better and the best player will be starting.”
For Hibbs, this will be the third quarterback competition he has been a part of in the last three seasons.
“Everybody wants to play, but at the end of the day it’s a team sport,” Hibbs said about being in competitions. “We hope that coaches make the best decision in the interest of the team, and I think they will.”
After redshirting his first season on campus, Hibbs lost out to Jacob Holcomb during the COVID-19 delayed spring season in 2021. But an injury to Holcomb allowed Hibbs to finish out the season for the Yotes.
That fall, Holcomb left the program, but the Yotes brought in Rice, a journeyman who was transferring in from an Azuza Pacific program that had shut down during the pandemic. Rice got the Game 1 start for the Yotes. But by the midway point of the season, Hibbs had once again become the guy under center, starting the final five games of the year.
But even Rice moving to wide receiver wasn’t enough to guarantee Hibbs the starting job in 2022. In the spring his job appeared safe, even though Hibbs was limited in his participation due to an injury. Sure, the Yotes had signed a pair of high school quarterbacks in February in Emmett High graduate Caden Young and Chase Vehmeyer out of California, but the competition appeared to be between those two in who would back up Hibbs.
But Peters committing to the College of Idaho shook up the quarterback room.
“One of the things I’m most proud of Ryan Hibbs is that hasn’t always been favorable positions to him as far as the competitions go, but he’s never backed down,” said College of Idaho offensive coordinator Brian Taylor. “He’s come back and worked harder every single time, that’s what he’s continued to do all spring.”
Peters, who had been named the 2019 SIC Offensive Player of the Year, walked on to the Boise State program in the spring of 2020.
With Broncos battling injuries and COVID-19 in their quarterback room, he went from fifth-string backup to getting some playing time on The Blue in a 51-17 loss to BYU in his true freshman season. He went 4 for 8 for 26 yards in his only game action in a Broncos uniform.
After not seeing the field in 2021, Peters opted to enter the transfer portal.
It was Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough, who had played under and coached with Mororski at UC Davis, who pointed Peters in the direction of Caldwell.
“I just wanted to go somewhere that I could play the game that I loved,” Peters said. “And (Plough) had a tight connection with Coach Moroski, so he shot him a text and they reached out to me my second or third day in the portal. They were quick.”
Peters attended the College of Idaho Spring Game in April and was impressed with what he had seen. It seemed like Caldwell was the place he wanted to be at, but first Peters wanted to take a preplanned May trip to Zion National Park in Utah to make sure he really was making the right decision. By the time he returned from his trip, he knew in his heart it was the right choice. Ultimately, he said, the College of Idaho opened too many doors for him to turn the Yotes away.
“I love playing the game that I love,” Peters said. “At BSU, I love that place and I don’t have any malice in my heart towards them, but I wasn’t going to get that opportunity. So, I figure why not come here and get that opportunity to play the game.”
For Hibbs, he gives credit to Moroski and the Yotes staff for being honest with him every step of the way with how they dealt with Peters’ recruitment. He saw Peters at the Spring Game and had frequent conversations about it with both Moroski and Taylor.
“Coach Taylor and Coach Mo were both very honest with me about wanting to bring in another quarterback,” Hibbs said. “They said ‘It’s not because of anything you’ve done, we need depth.’ I totally understand that and I think that’ the right way approach to look at it like. When you’re trying to win games, that’s just the way it is.”
With both Hibbs and Peters battling it out in for the starting job, and a number of younger quarterbacks waiting in the wings, Moroski said he feels like the quarterback room might be the strongest it has been since the program was reinstated in 2014.
Moroski will still contend that Darius-James Peterson, who graduated in 2019, is still the best quarterback to come through the program, but from top to bottom, the group is now in a better position than ever before.
“That’s part football, you have to be able to reload if you have injuries,” Moroski said. “That’s why on the quarterback side of things, to have Andy Peters come in to compete with Ryan Hibbs, to me that’s a positive thing. I think you need two guys who are ready to play that you can win with at a high level.”