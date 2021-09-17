It first hit Dylan Martinez during player-run practices during the summer.
As the College of Idaho football team met and split into their position groups, he had the realization that he was now the guy the younger linebackers looked up to.
“I was like ‘I guess it’s me now,’” said Martinez. “Over the summer and fall camp, I’ve taken these guys under my wing. I’m just trying to make them better because I see a lot of potential in a lot of these young guys.”
As a junior, Martinez is now the oldest and most experienced member of the linebacker group. Of the other 12 linebackers on the Yotes’ roster, 10 are freshmen and the other two are sophomores. Having been a part of the regular rotation since his freshman season in 2019, Martinez also has plenty of game experience.
For the young linebackers, it would be hard to find a better player to look up to than Martinez. As the Yotes (1-1, 1-1 Frontier Conference) enter today’s 1 p.m. game against Southern Oregon (1-1, 1-1), the Mountain View High graduate is fourth in the nation in tackles per game, with an average of 14.0.
"All those guys are really benefiting," sad College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski. "They really get to see it day after day. I think that's the benefit of it, they see the techniques the coaches are talking about and they see them executed at a high, high level. That's always helpful."
In the season opener at Montana State-Northern, Martinez tied a school record with 16 tackles. He followed that with 12 tackles in the home opener against Rocky Mountain two weeks ago. Martinez became the first Yote with back-to-back double-digit tackle games since three-time All-American Nate Moore did it for the College of Idaho in 2017. If you go back to the spring season, Martinez’s streak is technically at three games, as he recorded 14 tackles in the season finale against Carroll.
“We recruited him from Mountain View High School, and knew he was going to be a great player,” Moroski said. “I’m not sure we knew he’d be this good, but it was going to be dependent on coaching and all those sorts of things. Things have just stacked on top of each other, he’s a good player, he’s got all the tools, he’s got all the instincts, but then he’s understanding the defenses better. He’s just thriving within the system and when you begin to do that, you start seeing a big jump in productivity.”
Martinez credits a lot of productivity to the guys who came before him, particularly Forrest Rivers and Graham Carnahan, who were both upperclassmen his freshmen season. Coming from the 4-3 defensive front he saw at Mountain View to the 4-2 front the College of Idaho likes to use, there was a lot for him to learn quickly.
“Coming in here, having that rover, it makes it so that everyone on the defense has to be so dynamic and technical with their work,” Martinez said. “With the two backers we have, in both positions you have to be pretty athletic and you got to be able to read plays. It’s a fast-paced defense with two backers, because you have a lot of room to cover.”
But Martinez was a quick learner.
In his collegiate debut against Eastern Oregon, he recorded six tackles. Later in the season, he had an interception in a NAIA playoff win against Ottawa (Arizona). He followed that up starting all four games for the Yotes during the COVID-19-shortened season in the spring. He had his first double-digit tackle game in the season-ending loss against Carroll, including his first career sack, and he hasn’t slowed down since.
“It all comes down to getting into the playbook,” said Martinez. “I’ve been studying this playbook ever since I came here as a freshman. I got to learn from Forrest Rivers and Graham Carnahan, and those are two outstanding linebackers. Those two guys, just seeing how they played college football, I got to see the rhythm of the game and that’s how I feel like I’m able to read it so well."
Rivers graduated after the 2019 season and Carnahan after the spring season, leaving Martinez as the elder spokesperson. He’s helped bring along younger linebackers like redshirt freshman Joey Calzaretta, who is currently third on the team with 13 tackles, as well as players like Tanner Leaf and Kainoa China, who have both seen action in the Yotes’ first two games this season.
“It feels a little weird being the old guy now,” said Martinez. “But I love it. It’s fun now that I know the playbook because it’s enjoyable to me to coach it and teach it to these other youngins that are soon going to be like me and take my spot over once I’m out of it.”