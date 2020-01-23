CALDWELL — Connor Desaulniers had closed the door on basketball. Or so he thought.
A congratulatory text message to College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine opened the door to a conversation, which opened the door to lunch, which blew the doors wide open on Desaulniers' return to the sport.
Two years later, the junior forward is helping anchor the defense for the No. 3 Yotes (18-3 overall, 11-0 Cascade Conference), who host No. 15 Southern Oregon (15-4, 9-2) and No. 5 Oregon Tech (16-3, 6-3) today and Saturday, respectively, in a big weekend at JA Albertson Activities Center.
Desaulniers is averaging 8.6 points per game, leads the team with 7.3 rebounds per game and has 29 blocks on the season.
But for the Centennial High graduate, his time at College of Idaho has been more than the stats or the time on the court. For Desaulniers, getting a chance to play for the College of Idaho helped him rediscover a passion for the game he's loved as long as he can remember.
“Honestly, there's not enough words,” Desaulniers said. “Every day it's reaffirmed in the relationships I've made here with my teammates and how caring this campus is. I can't tell you how much support this community gives.”
It's a feeling he says he thought he might never get back. A prolonged injury to his left foot and ankle, one he initially was told would take three to six months to heal, kept him out of basketball for a year and at times left him discouraged. Watch him on the court for the Yotes this season and you'd never guess how close the 6-foot-8 man in the post came to walking away.
And the Yotes are certainly thankful he gave it another chance.
“It helps having a big guy down there who can block shots,” said his roommate, senior forward Jake Bruner. “He's smart too. He'll talk to people where they need to be in the zone. So it helps us all get to our spot and when people get by us, he's protecting the rim.”
For Desaulniers the doubt began shortly after his freshman season at Lewis-Clark State College. In his first season, he averaged 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. But during spring break practice, he injured his left foot and ankle.
X-rays came up negative, but throughout the summer it kept swelling and wasn't feeling any better. Desaulniers went in for an MRI, where he discovered there was a fracture.
“It turns out out they missed the fracture on the X-ray and then they found ruptured ligaments in the ankle,” Desaulniers said. “At that point it was already August and I was about to go back to school. So right before I was going to report back, I had to get surgery. I talked with the coaching staff up there and the best course of action was to redshirt the year.”
Desaulniers spent the 2017-18 season watching the Warriors from the bench. He didn't travel with the team.
“I was kind of out of my element because I had so much structure with the team,” he said. “It threw me for a loop trying the find a routine.”
Not helping matters was a car accident he was in that February. Desaulniers said his car hit a patch of ice and slid off the road. He walked away, not realizing he had hit his head on something during the accident. The next day he started showing signs of a concussion.
Shortly after the accident, Desaulniers decided he had had enough in Lewiston and had had enough with basketball. He missed being around family and was coming home.
“That year kind of just felt like one thing after another thrown at my life,” Desaulniers said. “It was hard being up there and I was ultimately just going to come back here. I had a plan to go to Boise State and further my major and just wait tables.”
Fate had other ideas in store for him.
That April, back in the Treasure Valley, College of Idaho coach Scott Garson took an assistant coaching job with NCAA Division I Santa Clara. A day later, Blaine was promoted to head coach.
The two had got to know each other when Blaine had tried recruiting Desaulniers out of Centennial. Desaulniers sent a friendly text message, congratulating Blaine on the promotion.
Blaine said he had heard through back channels that Desaulniers was feeling down at Lewis-Clark State and he had one open scholarship, and he was looking for a post player. He inquired if Desaulniers would be interested.
Desaulniers politely responded by telling Blaine not to bother recruiting him, he was done with basketball.
Blaine wasn't convinced.
“The one thing that I had learned about being in this program with Garson was that this place and this culture can change your mindset,” said Blaine. “It happened with Joey Nebeker, it happened with Marko Kovacevic, Aitor Zubizarreta, they all came here (from NCAA Division I schools) a little down and out from their careers.”
The conversation continued, and when Desaulniers returned home that summer, Blaine took him to lunch allowing the two to catch up. At that point, Desaulniers was still firm on his decision to step away. But a couple months later, he began to realize he missed the game.
He decided he would take an official visit to the College of Idaho and was so impressed he signed that day.
“I think the time away from the game and the rigors of it kind of gave me a mental reset,” Desaulniers said. “It was really healthy for me to step away, realize how much I love the game and find that love again. For that year, I felt like I lost that love for the game.”
Last season, his first at the College of Idaho, he played in 34 games, starting two. Desaulniers averaged 6.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He suffered a setback in August, injuring his left knee before the season began. It forced him to miss the first two games of the season, as well as a pair of exhibition games against NCAA Division I opponents, but this time Desaulniers was able to stay more upbeat about his recovery.
“I feel like I was a lot more well equipped this time around,” said Desaulniers. “It didn't require surgery and I feel like my previous trials prepared me for what I was about to go through. Having to sit out is no fun, but my teammates really helped me and made me feel a part of the team, even when I couldn't play. That was really big helping with my mental space and sticking with my rehab.”
He's stepped up big for the Yotes this year, giving a boost to a defense which players have said is one of the better defenses at the College of Idaho in recent years.
The hope is that presence will continue to loom large as the Yotes hit the second half of the conference season
“Connor's really proven he's a guy we can throw in there,” Blaine said. “He's very unselfish, he'll pass out when he gets doubled. But he's really starting to gain confidence to score when he's one-on-one. Late in the year, he's going to be a really big deal for us, that we have a guy down there that we can count on to score every night.”