CALDWELL — When Keegan Croteau decided he wanted to switch to the defensive side of the ball, College of Idaho defensive coordinator Chris Jewell warned him that there was going to be a lot of competition in the defensive backfield.
The redshirt freshman remained undeterred. It was going to take more than a little bit of competition to scare him away.
By the beginning of the season, Croteau had broken into the starting lineup. The Bishop Kelly graduate has started all three games in the defensive backfield, and he has shown the ability to switch between the safety and cornerback positions, depending on where the Yotes (3-0, 3-0 Frontier Conference) need him.
"It was a lot of time in the film room,” Croteau said about his quick rise up the depth chart. “Dorian (Hardin), (Jacob) Batubenga, they’ve been a huge help. They’re three-, four-year starters here, so just being in the film room with them, talking everything through with them, it’s a big thing. They know all the playbook, all your reads, everything.”
Croteau and the Yotes return to Simplot Stadium today for a 2 p.m. game against Eastern Oregon (0-4, 0-3).
In last Saturday’s 42-24 win against Southern Oregon, it was Croteau who came up with the game-changing play in the fourth quarter, following a 92-minute lightning delay. With College of Idaho trailing 24-21, Croteau got his first interception as a Yote and returned it 24 yards for a score, sparking a run of 21 unanswered points to end the game. He also finished the game with five tackles, second most on the team.
“We came out a little slow, I made a couple mistakes myself,” said Croteau. “But my teammates and coaches kept faith in me. Coming out of that lightning delay, we had good intensity. I just got lucky that I was in position to make that interception, which helped the team win.”
It’s those types of plays that College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski said he believed Croteau could make when he transferred in this season from Idaho State. He just thought maybe it would take a little longer to develop.
But even Moroski admitted that Croteau’s rise was one of the more pleasant surprises for him in fall camp.
“But I’ll qualify that with we knew he was very talented and was going to really have a chance to make an impact,” Moroski said. “But the size of his impact has been incredibly positive.”
Croteau came to College of Idaho following a year at Idaho State, where he signed as a wide receiver. He never played a down for the Bengals, undergoing shoulder surgery after a week and a half into fall camp.
It was a torn labrum that ended his season, but an injury which had bothered him since his sophomore season at Bishop Kelly. With the Knights, Croteau was a quarterback and the injury was in his right shoulder, his throwing arm. It caused him to miss a couple weeks at a time over the next two years, but with a team-first mentality he tried to push through it as much as he could.
But once he got to Pocatello, it got so bad, he couldn’t ignore it any more.
“I was playing down at fall camp, ran a route, broke down and my arm just kind of dropped,” he said. “It felt like nothing was there anymore. I went to the trainers and they were like ‘you need to go to the doctor.’ I got an MRI and they said it was torn.”
The surgery had a six-month recovery period, so Croteau decided he would use a redshirt year, dedicate himself to rehabbing his arm and come back in 2022 stronger than ever for the Bengals.
But after a 1-10 season, Idaho State head coach Rob Phenicie was fired. What helped solidify Croteau’s decision to transfer was when the new coaching staff didn’t retain wide receivers coach Hagen Graves, a former star receiver at Skyview and Idaho State.
“When they let go of him, it definitely influenced my decision,” Croteau said about Graves. “He was a younger guy who really bonded with the players. Then I had been out to the College of Idaho to see a couple friends out here and I just love the family aspect of it. It reminded me of my high school, Bishop Kelly, and I wanted to be a part of it.”
Croteau said he talked to a couple other schools, but the close relationships he already had in Caldwell made the decision to join the Yotes, who had recruited him out of high school, that much easier. It was during the recruitment, that Jewell first suggested that Croteau might thrive on the defensive side of the ball.
Croteau had played defensive back, in addition to quarterback, at Bishop Kelly, so he agreed to the move. It’s a move that the Yotes have benefitted from right away.
“He’s very conscientious, he does his job,” Moroski said. “Sometimes there’s a feeling ‘I got to do more than my job,’ which is really not true. You have to understand what goes around you, but just do your responsibility. He’s not trying to make somebody else’s play, or get all the statistics.”
YOTES TO HOST KIDS DAY: The College of Idaho will host Kids Day for Saturday’s game. Elementary school students in the Vallivue and Caldwell school district received a voucher for one free ticket, which can be redeemed for the game.