CALDWELL — Mike Moroski says that he thinks Dorian Hardin was so good last year, that it ended up making the cornerback "slip under the radar" by those outside the program.
The College of Idaho coach felt that opposing quarterbacks would often try to avoid throwing to his side of the field. As a result, Hardin didn’t have the numbers that he might have had had he been challenged more by opposing offenses.
It’s a big reason, Moroski believes, that Hardin was not an All-American last season.
“When you’re dealing with Dorian Hardin, he’s consistent, he’s fundamentally sound and he’s very talented,” said Moroski. “It almost looks easy, it almost looks like he’s not doing anything, even though sometimes he’s the best player on the field. Sometimes All-American voters, they aren’t seeing guys play. They see numbers and stats and stuff like that.”
For Hardin, who was a first-team All-Frontier Conference selection last year, the All-American snub doesn’t take away from the season he had. But that doesn’t mean that’s not serving as motivation for the senior to go out this fall and show he can shut down some of the best wide receivers in the Frontier Conference.
“I do,” Hardin said when asked if he felt like he wasn't noticed last season like he felt he should have been. “But that’s the thing being a corner, if you don’t get as many looks, they think you’re not doing anything. That’s fine, I’m still going to go out this year and prove that I’m still doing it.”
Hardin and the Yotes are currently participating in spring practice, which will end with Saturday’s spring game at Simplot Stadium. The game, which is free to the public, will kickoff at 3 p.m. and conclude at 4:30, with the community invited on the field for autographs after.
Hardin, who will be a senior this fall, still has two years of eligibility left due to the extra COVID-19 year. He is coming off a season where he finished with 26 tackles and three interceptions. While the College of Idaho doesn’t keep track on its website of how many times a defensive player is targeted by opposing quarterbacks, Hardin was credited with 17 pass breakups last year, the most among the Yotes.
“I think he’s pretty darn good,” said Moroski. “He really has something inside that you hope everyone does, that they want to push the envelope to see how good they can be. He is everything that a coach could ever want, in terms of being coachable, wanting to learn, wanting to get better, wanting to get more efficient."
This season, Hardin is also being thrust into more of a leadership role, becoming the elder statesman in the defensive backfield. The Yotes graduated his older brother, safety Taeson Hardin, and Isaiah Abdul, who played corner opposite of the younger Hardin last season.
Over the last three seasons, Dorian Hardin has appeared in 25 of the 26 College of Idaho football games, 23 of which came as a starter.
“The biggest thing is stepping up, it’s a pretty young corps, and making sure everyone knows the defense well,” Hardin said about being a leader. “We’ve been doing that pretty well, everybody’s playing every position just so we can get a better understanding of the defense. I’ve also been more vocal. I’ve always been more the lead by example type of guy. But now I’m stepping up, talking to guys and getting them on board.”
With the Yotes depth at corner being hampered by injuries this spring, Moroski said Hardin has taken on extra reps this spring in practice. The coach said that often they need him on the field every snap just to be able to practice. Safeties like Jacob Batunbenga have also spent time at corner this spring to help give the Yotes more bodies at the position.
It adds a new wrinkle to Hardin’s newfound leadership role, but it’s one that he still embraces.
“They’re catching on right now and we’ll have some freshmen coming in, and some transfers,” said Hardin. “We’ll see how that goes, but so far everybody’s progressing pretty well.”