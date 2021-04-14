Earlier this week, the College of Idaho women’s soccer team met with men’s basketball coach Colby Blaine to talk about perspectives about playing in a national tournament.
Even though it was in a different sport, Blaine — who has been to nationals with the basketball program five times, twice as a head coach and three times as an assistant — was able to provide the soccer team with an idea of what type of atmosphere to expect when it takes the field at 2 p.m. MDT today for a first-round game against Central Methodist in Marion, Indiana.
The Yotes also have a player on their roster with NAIA Tournament experience in a different sport in defenseman Alyssa Goff. The junior played with the Yotes softball team in the 2019 NAIA Tournament as a freshman.
“It’s been nice because people will ask questions and I’m able to give a little bit of advice,” said Goff. “I can say ‘this is what I saw when I went with the softball team’ or say ‘this is how that went.’ Obviously, it’s not exactly the same because it’s a different sport, but I was able to provide just a little bit of advice there.”
In a world before COVID-19, Goff would currently be on the softball diamond, helping the Yotes, who have jumped out to an 18-0 record in Cascade Conference play. Instead, with the Cascade Conference pushing all fall 2020 sports seasons back into the spring, forcing the soccer season to run concurrently with the softball season, she had to make a choice.
“I would love to play both, but it would have been impossible,” Goff said. "As a student-athlete, there’s so many demands from my classes. Ultimately, I’m there to do that. I was still taking classes and doing homework and it wasn’t going to be feasible for me to commit the time and attention that would be required of my teammates and I didn’t want to do that to them.”
Ultimately, it was soccer that she decided on. She’s been a key defender for the Yotes (8-3-2), switching from the corner back position to the center back to help the team overcome injuries. With Goff anchoring the back line, the Yotes allowed just three goals over the last five games to close the regular season with a 4-0-1 record and clinch the Cascade Conference East Division title and an automatic trip to the NAIA Tournament.
“The fact that she's been able to acclimate into a new role with learning on the job training, it’s just a super credit to her,” said College of Idaho soccer coach Brian Smith. “She’s been outstanding and is a versatile kid you can play in a couple different spot. She has just an amazing attitude and a willingness to get better and listen and learn.”
Ever since she was 5 years old, the routine for Goff had been soccer in the fall and softball in the spring. At Vallivue High School she excelled in both, earning three all-conference selections in soccer and two in softball. She caught the attention of both Smith and College of Idaho softball coach Al Mendiola and stayed in Caldwell so she could pursue both sports in college.
“I’ve been asked throughout my entire life, ‘you play soccer and softball, which is your favorite?’” Goff said. “I’ll answer, ‘I feel like playing soccer today, but ask me tomorrow, I might change my mind.’ I couldn’t tell you which one is my favorite.”
As a freshman, Goff played in 12 games for the soccer team, starting nine, while hitting .360 in 32 games for the softball team. In her sophomore year, she played in all 17 games for the soccer team, starting in 16 of them. But her softball season got cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the pandemic continued through the summer, it became apparent that it might threaten her junior soccer season as well.
She got the official word via email while working a summer job at Stewart’s Bar and Grill, a restaurant close to campus which employs several College of Idaho student-athletes. While the football and volleyball players working with her were commiserating about a postponed season, Goff realized almost immediately the dilemma she would be facing in the spring.
Later that day, she had conversations with Smith and Mendiola. Both assured her that they would support whatever decision she made.
After several discussions with both coaches, as well as her parents, ultimately it was a gut feeling that made her choose soccer.
“I’ve been very fortunate to be able to compete in both softball and soccer for a large portion of my life,” Goff said. “It just felt right, I don’t know how else to explain it. I started soccer in the fall and I wanted to be there for my team. The softball team understood. I’m playing a really crucial role with the number of defenders we have, I’m getting to play every game. I really feel as if I’m helping the team. That brings me more joy than anything, to bring something to the team.”
That’s not to say there isn’t a piece of her missing the run the softball team is on. Because of exposure concerns, she isn’t able to spend time with the team except for a couple of her roommates. If she got exposed to the virus, she would risk infecting both the soccer and softball teams had she continued being around the softball team, and that was the last thing she wanted to do.
Instead, she’s had to watch their success from afar.
“I’ve missed my (softball) teammates more than anything in the world,” Goff said. “I’m just so happy to watch them do well and I’m so fortunate to have a couple of roommates who do play softball, so I get to hear how the games go. They’re killing it and it does break my heart that I don't get the opportunity to play. But I still get to watch my team do phenomenal, and that’s the best part.”