The College of Idaho softball team will go into today looking to clinch a spot in the NAIA World Series.
The Yotes bounced back from a 5-1 loss to Baker (Kan.) in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament in Baldwin City, Kansas, on Tuesday and beat Indiana Southeast 8-2 to set up with a rematch with Baker.
The two teams will play at 11 a.m. MDT today, with the Yotes (48-9) needing two wins to advance to the World Series. The Wildcats need just one win to advance.
The College of Idaho advanced to the bracket championship by jumping out to a 7-0 lead on IU Southeast in the second game of the day, plating four runs before the Grenadiers even had a chance to bat.
After Haley Loffer led off the top of the first inning with a single, she scored on an RBI double by Lexi Navarrete that was hit just out of reach of the shortstop and bounced back to the outfield wall.
Later in the inning, Hallie Holland hit a bases-loaded single to right field, which scored two runs, then Kaylee MacDannald fired a deep double to the outfield wall that drove in one run, which almost turned into a two-run hit as a spot-on relay throw from the outfield caught Holland at the plate.
Hattie Hruza drove in three more runs in the fourth inning with a bases-loaded double with two outs.
The Grenadiers had a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth, but those two runs were the only blemishes against Katelyn Wilfert, who allowed just three hits in the circle, striking out two.
Tanner Higgins scored for the Yotes on a wild pitch in the seventh.
Hannah McNerney struck out 10 batters for the College of Idaho against Baker, but also gave up a pair of home runs, including a two-run shot in the top of the first inning that the Yotes never came back from.
Navarrete had an RBI single in the third to cut the deficit to 2-1, but the Wildcats added a solo home run in the fourth and a two-run single in the seventh to help put the game away.
The Yotes were able to chase Baker pitcher Kira Baker, who had pitched a no-hitter against Indiana Southeast on Monday, after four innings. The College of Idaho drew six walks against Baker but could not get the hits to bring in runs.
If the Yotes are able to beat the Wildcats twice today, it will mark their second trip to the World Series in the last three years.