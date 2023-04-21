The College of Idaho will host its annual Purple and Gold Spring Game Saturday at Simplot Stadium.
The intrasquad scrimmage will pit the Yotes’ offense against its defense in three quarter-length segments. The offense will get points for touchdowns and field goals, big plays and first downs. The defense will gain points for defensive touchdowns, turnovers, sacks and stops.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. and admission is free. There is no reserved seating, and all seats will be first come, first served.
In between the three segments there will be other competitions and activities, such as a kicking exhibition, 7-on-7 drills, half-line passing drills and one-on-one competition.
Prior to the spring game, there will be a youth football camp that begins at 10 a.m. The camp, which will feature instruction from coaches, is for children in grades K-5. The cost of the camp is $30 and check in is at 9:30 a.m. All campers will receive a College of Idaho t-shirt.
Tailgating in the J.A. Albertson Activities Center parking lot will be permitted, but no assigned spots will be available.
There will also be an equipment surplus sale before the game, lasting until 2 p.m. Purchases can be made with a credit card only.
Concessions stands will not be open, but fans will be permitted to bring food and drink into the stadium, with all bags and coolers subject to a search. Glass containers, alcoholic beverages and umbrellas will not be permitted.