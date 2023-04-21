Yotes Eastern Oregon

College of Idaho running back Allamar Alexander (20) evades a tackle during the game against Eastern Oregon University on Sept. 24, 2022 at Simplot Stadium.

 Jake King / For The Idaho Press

The College of Idaho will host its annual Purple and Gold Spring Game Saturday at Simplot Stadium.

The intrasquad scrimmage will pit the Yotes’ offense against its defense in three quarter-length segments. The offense will get points for touchdowns and field goals, big plays and first downs. The defense will gain points for defensive touchdowns, turnovers, sacks and stops.

