The College of Idaho men's basketball team was selected Thursday as one of 16 hosts for the upcoming NAIA National Championship Opening Round. First- and second round-games will take place March 11-12 at J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
The Yotes (27-4) will host the four-team pod, with the winner advancing to the NAIA National Championship final site, which begins March 17 in Kansas City, Missouri.
This will be the first time the Yotes have hosted national tournament games on campus, as the NAIA moved to an Opening Round last season. The association combined the former NAIA Division I and NAIA Division II schools at the start of the 2020-21 season.
A total of 64 teams will be selected to the tournament, with each of the 16 sites hosting four teams. Previously, 32 teams were sent directly to the Division I and Division II final sites, playing five games in seven days to determine a national champion.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The College of Idaho is one of three Western sites for the Opening Round. William Jessup (Rocklin, California) and Carroll College (Helena, Montana) were also selected.
The Caldwell bracket will be announced on March 3, with semifinal games set for March 11 and the bracket championship on March 12. All games will be streamed on the Yotes Digital Network.
Ticket information will be released in the coming days.
The College of Idaho, which earned an automatic bid to the tournament by winning the Cascade Conference regular season title, will host Warner Pacific in the Cascade Conference Tournament semifinals on Saturday. With a win, the Yotes will also host the conference championship game on Tuesday.