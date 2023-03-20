The College of Idaho will hold a celebration for its national championship men’s basketball team on Wednesday evening inside the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
The Yotes will be honored after beating Indiana Tech 73-71 on Saturday in the NAIA National Championship game in Kansas City, Missouri. It was the second national title in program history. The College of Idaho previously won the 1996 NAIA Division II national title.
Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the celebration beginning at 7:30. College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine, a few players and possibly a few other special guests will give speeches. At 8 p.m. there will be a meet and great with the team.
The College of Idaho finished the season with a 36-1 record, winning their final 36 games of the season after dropping the opener against Arizona Christian. The Yotes rolled through an undefeated 22-0 Cascade Conference slate and beat Eastern Oregon 87-56 on Feb. 27 in the Cascade Tournament Championship Game, their fifth conference tournament title in the last six years.
The Yotes entered the NAIA Tournament as the No. 1-ranked team in the country and beat Westcliff (Calif.) and Xavier (La.) in opening round games in Caldwell before moving on to the final site in Kansas City.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
They earned a 48-point win against LSU Shreveport and a 17-point win against Tougaloo (Miss.) before having to squeak out close wins in the semifinal against Ottawa (Ariz.) in Friday’s semifinal and Indiana Tech in the championship game. The College of Idaho beat Ottawa 73-72.
In both the semifinal and championship games, the Yotes held 23-point leads, but saw their opponents storm back late. Both games saw the College of Idaho defense make stops in the final seconds, with Straton Rogers blocking a 3-point shot attempt by Ottawa as time ran down and Tyler Robinett getting a hand in the face of an Indiana Tech shooter at the buzzer, preventing him from getting off a clear shot.
Charles Elzie was named the Tournament MVP after averaging 14 points per game, while Elzie, Robinett and Samaje Morgan were all named to the All-Tournament team.
Blaine was also named the NAIA men’s basketball Coach of the Year after the game.