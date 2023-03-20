Yotes Indiana Tech

The College of Idaho basketball team celebrates after the final buzzer sounds in its 73-71 win against Indiana Tech in the NAIA National Championship Game on Saturday in Kansas City, Mo.

 Matthew Hicks/MSHVisual

The College of Idaho will hold a celebration for its national championship men’s basketball team on Wednesday evening inside the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.

The Yotes will be honored after beating Indiana Tech 73-71 on Saturday in the NAIA National Championship game in Kansas City, Missouri. It was the second national title in program history. The College of Idaho previously won the 1996 NAIA Division II national title.

