The third and final game of the Yotes’ three-game homestand to begin the season will take place against Montana Western to open their Frontier Conference schedule.
The College of Idaho was in for a battle with Southern Oregon last Saturday, who possessed the ball for over 20 minutes of gameplay in the first half, keeping the Yotes’ offense off the field.
But a late score in the first half by the Yotes and a pick-six gave them the lead at halftime and was the momentum shift they needed to pull away. They outscored the Raiders 28-7 in the second half to win 42-16.
It was against a Frontier Conference opponent, but it was played as a non-conference game. Saturday’s game vs Montana Western will be their first conference game of the season.
This will be the Bulldogs’ second game of the season, defeating Eastern Oregon 38-14 in their opener last week.
Finishing last year with a 7-4 record, Montana Western was picked to finish fourth in the preseason coaches poll this year. The Bulldogs also received six votes in the initial NAIA preseason top 25. The Yotes know how good of a team the Bulldogs can be, who upset them in Montana last year.
Montana Western had lost three games in a row going into their matchup with the College of Idaho last year, which was ranked seventh at the time. The Bulldogs won 40-35, led by quarterback Jon Jund, who threw for 354 yards and four touchdowns. It proved to be a big turnaround in their season, kickstarting a four-game win streak to end the season.
“They give us as much trouble as anybody in the conference,” Yotes coach Mike Moroski said. “They are by far the best passing team in the conference. The reason they’re the best passing team is because they have a great variety. They run the ball and they’re physical up front on both sides. They’re tough, we have our work cut out for us.”
The Bulldogs will hope their momentum carries over into 2023, but they are replacing Jund, who was the Frontier Conference offensive player of the year in each of the last two years and an honorable mention All-American last year.
But if their first game is any indication, their quarterback play could be just as sharp as before. Redshirt sophomore Michael Palandri threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns against Eastern Oregon in a 38-14 win, earning offensive player of the week honors in the conference.
“Their coach has said for years they have a guy waiting in the wings that may be better than John Jund,” Moroski said. “I find it hard to believe, but he’s really good. Jund, I thought was as good as it gets but this guy is really good.”
They’ll be replacing a number of All-Conference selections from a year ago, but do return two second team All-Conference selections on defense up front. Senior defensive linemen Reese Artz and Tanner Harrell combined for 15.5 sacks last year.
College of Idaho running back Hunter Gilbert will be hoping to replicate his performance against the Bulldogs last year, running for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Andy Peters will look to have his third game in a row of throwing for at least 200 yards and two touchdowns.
It will mark the end of the three-game homestand the Yotes have to start the season, which has allowed them to settle into the new campaign.
“We can focus on us and our routine,” Moroski said. “It all works and it’s great to be home. We have great fans and it’s great for the community. The guys love playing at home so it’s all that.”
The Yotes will also have the opportunity to even the series up between the two schools. Right now, Montana Western has an 8-7 advantage.