The College of Idaho women’s basketball team has a new coach.
The school announced Kyle Erickson as the head coach on Monday, four weeks after the departure of the former coach, Janis Beal, was announced. Erickson has spent the past four seasons as the top assistant at Pacific University, an NCAA Division III program in Forest Grove, Oregon. The Boxers advanced to the Northwest Conference Championship game in each of the past two seasons. In the last four years, seven Pacific players have earned All-NWC selections, with three of them being first-team honors.
“I’m very excited to be the joining the College of Idaho family,” Erickson said in a release. “The combination of top-notch academics, plus a long-storied history of success in athletics, made this a very attractive job for me and my family. I can’t wait to get started and connecting with the fans, students, faculty and staff which make this place special.”
He takes over a program which is coming off a 15-14 record and a sixth-place finish in the Cascade Conference standings. The Yotes have not had a winning record in conference play since the 2018-19 season and made their last trip to the NAIA Tournament in 2013.
With Erickson as an assistant, Pacific finished in the top three in the Northwest Conference standings three times.
“We are thrilled to bring Kyle and his family into The College of Idaho community,” College of Idaho athletic director Reagan Rossi said in the release. “We look forward to Kyle leading our women’s basketball team as his vision helps in developing success for our student-athletes both on and off the court.”
Prior to his time at Pacific, Erickson spent the 2017-18 season as an assistant at Montana State-Billings after a stint playing professionally and coaching in Italy. He began his coaching career at Montana Western, where Erickson was an NAIA All-America honorable mention during the 2011-12 season.
He’s also coached at Rocky Mountain College and Miles City (Mont.) Community College.
Erickson will be introduced at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.