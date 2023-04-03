Support Local Journalism


The College of Idaho women’s basketball team has a new coach.

Kyle Erickson

The school announced Kyle Erickson as the head coach on Monday, four weeks after the departure of the former coach, Janis Beal, was announced. Erickson has spent the past four seasons as the top assistant at Pacific University, an NCAA Division III program in Forest Grove, Oregon. The Boxers advanced to the Northwest Conference Championship game in each of the past two seasons. In the last four years, seven Pacific players have earned All-NWC selections, with three of them being first-team honors.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

